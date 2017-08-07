Zenner, Eshleman combine to pitch two-hit shutout for Ford-Iroquois Senior Legion baseball team in 4-0 win over Rantoul

BUCKLEY -- Two pitchers combined to pitch a two-hit shutout for the Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team in a 4-0 victory Friday over Rantoul.

Andrew Zenner was the winning pitcher for the Indians. He struck out 10 batters and walked one while allowing no runs on two hits through seven innings.

Cole Eshleman picked up the save for Ford-Iroquois (9-10), allowing no runs on no hits and no walks through two innings.

At the plate, the Indians produced four hits as Ty Clark and Ben McClure each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

Ford-Iroquois took a 2-0 lead with two runs in the fifth inning. Luis Rodriguez was hit by a pitch and Dalton Coplea walked with one out before Clark belted a line-drive double to left field to send Rodriguez and Coplea across home plate.

In the seventh inning, the Indians added two runs to their lead.

Clark was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Buhrmeister walked with one out before Eshleman grounded into a fielder's choice. With two outs, McClure tripled to left field to send Buhrmeister and Eshleman acorss home plate.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 4, Rantoul 0

RAN 000 000 000 -- 0 2 4

F-I 000 020 20x -- 4 4 2

W -- Andrew Zenner, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 10 K, BB. L -- Carr, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 8 K, 2 BB. S -- Cole Eshleman, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

Rantoul -- Purvis 1-2. Crites 1-2.

Ford-Iroquois (9-10) -- Dalton Coplea R. Ty Clark 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs. Tyler Buhrmeister R. Cole Eshleman R. Ben McClure 2-2, 3B, 2 RBIs.