Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Baseball

Paxton 10U baseball team finishes second in Paxton All-Stars Tournament

Sun, 07/09/2017 - 9:00pm | The Ford County Record
_DSC9903-3.jpg
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Paxton 10U team celebrate at home plate after Connor Vaughn hit a two-run homer during Sunday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament 10U championship game against St. Joseph.
  • Image
    _DSC9896-3.jpg
  • Image
    _DSC9899-3.jpg
  • Image
    _DSC9901-3.jpg
  • Image
    _DSC9907-3.jpg
  • Image
    _DSC9908-3.jpg
  • Image
    _DSC9909-3.jpg
  • Image
    _DSC9913-3.jpg
  • Image
    _DSC9914-3.jpg
  • Image
    _DSC9915-3.jpg

PAXTON — The Paxton age 10-and-under baseball finished second in the Paxton All-Stars Tournament.

Paxton concluded its 3-1 run through the five-team 10U tournament with a 5-2 loss in the championship game to St. Joseph on Sunday.

Paxton trailed 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Connor Vaughn hit a two-run homer past the left-field fence to cut his team’s deficit to 5-2.

Bryar Cosgrove scored on the home run after reaching base via fielder’s choice following a Kayden Vance infield single.

In the sixth, and final, inning, Mason Purvis reached scoring position via infield single and stolen base, but was left stranded at second base.

Paxton reached the championship game via a 4-3 win in the semifinals over Buckley, which defeated Cissna Park in the quarterfinals.

Paxton’s 12U team lost 6-5 in the semifinals of its tournament to Iroquois County after IC rallied from a one-run deficit with two runs in the final inning. The Buckley 12U team lost 8-3 to Hoopeston in the other semifinal game.
 

Categories (3):Prep Sports, Baseball, Sports

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments