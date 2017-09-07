Paxton 10U baseball team finishes second in Paxton All-Stars Tournament

Members of the Paxton 10U team celebrate at home plate after Connor Vaughn hit a two-run homer during Sunday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament 10U championship game against St. Joseph.

PAXTON — The Paxton age 10-and-under baseball finished second in the Paxton All-Stars Tournament.

Paxton concluded its 3-1 run through the five-team 10U tournament with a 5-2 loss in the championship game to St. Joseph on Sunday.

Paxton trailed 5-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Connor Vaughn hit a two-run homer past the left-field fence to cut his team’s deficit to 5-2.

Bryar Cosgrove scored on the home run after reaching base via fielder’s choice following a Kayden Vance infield single.

In the sixth, and final, inning, Mason Purvis reached scoring position via infield single and stolen base, but was left stranded at second base.

Paxton reached the championship game via a 4-3 win in the semifinals over Buckley, which defeated Cissna Park in the quarterfinals.

Paxton’s 12U team lost 6-5 in the semifinals of its tournament to Iroquois County after IC rallied from a one-run deficit with two runs in the final inning. The Buckley 12U team lost 8-3 to Hoopeston in the other semifinal game.

