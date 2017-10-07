Buckley Dutchmasters split doubleheader with Champaign Dream

Robb Wicks (30) of the Buckley Dutchmasters tags a baserunner out at home plate during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League against the Champaign Dream.

BUCKLEY -- It was a tale of two games for the Buckley Dutchmasters as they split a doubleheader with the Champaign Dream on Sunday.

Perhaps no Dutchmaster better signified his team's best-of-times, worst-of-times day than catcher Robb Wicks, who helped the Dream win 12-2 in an eight-inning game one with a throwing error -- one of Buckley's five errors during that game -- but helped lift the Dutchmasters to an 11-8 game-two victory by hitting 3-for-4 -- producing three of the Dutchmasters' 12 hits -- with two doubles and five RBIs.

“I had to do something in game two because game one was on me," Wicks said. "We shouldn't lose that game like that. If we get that out that I threw into right field, that inning's over. It was a good team win in game two.”

Game 2

The Dutchmasters immediately responded to their game-one loss with three runs in the top of the first inning.

Jake Stewart led off the inning with a single to left field and Josh Krumwiede sent a line-drive base hit to left field before Jonny Walder put runners on second and third base via a sacrifice fly. After Trey Russell walked to load the bases, Wicks doubled on a line drive to right field to send Stewart and Krumwiede across home plate.

Russell crossed home plate on a Drew Schrodt groundout for Buckley's third run.

“After the way we played in game one, it was just good to see us respond in game two,” Dutchmasters player/manager Brock Niebuhr said.

In the top of the second inning, the Dutchmasters (13-3) added six runs to its lead.

Jay and Cole Eshleman each got on base with an infield single with nobody out. Jay stole second base before Cole's base hit advanced him to third base.

Jay Eshleman crossed home plate on a passed ball before Stewart drew a walk. Cole Eshleman then scored on a Champaign error as Stewart swiped second base and advanced to third on an error.

Josh Krumwiede -- who went 2-for-3 in game two -- sent Stewart home with an RBI single to right field.

After Krumwiede stole second base, Russell singled to center field to put runners on first and third base. In the next at-bat, Wicks hit his second double of the game to left field, sending Krumwiede and Russell across home plate.

“I saw the ball well. We had a lot of guys put together some good at-bats," Wicks said. "We sent some info down the line and picked up on what guys were doing, and put some stuff together and really got it going at the plate.”

Schrodt then doubled on a fly ball to right field to send Dalton Coplea -- who ran as a courtesy for the catcher Wicks -- across home plate.

"Offensively, we loosened up a little bit and then had a big second inning," Niebuhr said. "It was good to see us respond after not playing well in that first game.”

Jon Goebel singled to center field to lead off a two-run bottom of the third inning for the Dream (8-8) before Cully Day doubled to right field. Goebel crossed home plate on a passed ball to put Champaign on the board.

Cole Taylor walked before Day crossed home plate on a Cole Hamilton groundout.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Day doubled to right field and Taylor hit an RBI two-bagger to left field to send Day across home plate to cut hte Dream's deficit to 9-3.

In the top of the sixth inning, Krumwiede reached base on an error to lead off and Walder walked before Russell put runners on second and third base with a sacrifice bunt. Wicks then grounded out to first base to send Krumwiede home for his fifth RBI and Buckley's 10th run.

As the Dream went up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Dutchmasters' starting pitcher, Austin Mendell, was relieved by Kyle Flessner.

Through his five innings on the mound, Mendell allowed three runs -- two earned -- on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter en route to picking up the win.

“Austin Mendell did a really nice job on the mound," Niebuhr said.

Tanner Russell hit a ball to right field to lead off for the Dream in the sixth inning, but Buckley's right fielder, Schrodt, threw to Andrew Zenner at first base for the groundout.

It was Schrodt's second throwout of the game, as he threw out Connor Gross for the first out of the fourth inning after Tanner Russell led off that inning with a single to left field.

Schrodt also made a running catch in foul territory to retire Noah Niswonger for the second out of the fourth inning before Goebel flied out to Stewart at center field for the third out.

Niswonger also flied out to Schrodt in foul territory in the second inning while Russell made two diving catches in left field throughout the doubleheader.

“We're really confident with our outfielders. Trey had a couple of really nice plays in left field, especially battling the sun there in the second game. Drew plays in a position where, if you hit the ball hard to right field, you'd better bust it out of the box because he's looking to throw you out. He got a couple of them today," Niebuhr said.

"Those were two huge plays there, and he chased down a couple of balls in foul territory. He covered a lot of ground. Our outfield did a great job picking us up today.”

Gross walked with one out in the sixth inning, but was picked off at first base by a throw from Flessner to Zenner. After Niswonger walked, Goebel lined out to Russell in left field to end the inning.

Buckley added one more run in the top of the seventh inning to extend its lead to 11-3.

Jay Eshleman walked with one out before Stewart -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-4 -- tripled to left field to send Eshleman across home plate.

The insurance runs would prove to be valuable as Champaign rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning with five runs.

With Flessner still on the mound, Day led off with a walk and Taylor reached base on an error before Kurtis Brown doubled on a line drive to right field to send Day across home plate.

Cole Hamilton sent Taylor home with an RBI single to left field and advanced to second base on a wild pitch before Brown crossed home plate on an RBI base hit sent to center field by Mike Namoff.

Tanner Russell popped out to shortstop Cole Eshleman for the Dream's first out and Gross hit a sacrifice fly ball to Schrodt in right field to sent Hamilton across home plate.

Niswonger walked before Goebel singled to right field to send Namoff across home plate, Niswonger to third base and the potential tying run to the plate.

Flessner allowed five runs -- two earned -- on four hits and four walks before Niebuhr went to the mound to face Day.

On Niebuhr's third pitch, Day grounded into a fielder's choice to end the game as shortstop Cole Eshleman fielded the ground ball and made a diving play toward second base to force Luke Beesley out.

“Cole Eshleman made a nice play to end the game there," Niebuhr said. “It got a little hairy. Flessner just didn't have it today. It happens. It is what it is. It just seemed like they had him timed up well, but he battled. He did what he could and got through 1 2/3 innings. We don't get style points. It's just a matter of finding a way to win, and we were able to do that.”

Game 1

Buckley had the lead at the start of game one as well as they went into the bottom of the fourth inning leading 2-0.

In the second inning, Wicks reached on an error with one out before Schrodt singled on a line drive to center field to send Cole Eshleman -- who stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball as Wicks' courtesy runner -- across home plate.

Meanwhile, the Dutchmasters' starting pitcher, Kyle Pool, yielded a single to Day and a walk to Taylor in the bottom of the first inning and put the runners on second and third base via balk, but got out of the jam by striking out Hamilton and Namoff.

In the top of the fourth inning, Walder led off with a single to right field, stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball before Wicks sent Walder home with a sacrifice fly ball to right field.

The wheels fell off, however, in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Dream scored six runs to take a 6-2 lead.

Brown reached base on an error by the second baseman Krumweide to lead off before Hamilton singled to left field and Namoff hit an RBI single to left field. Tanner Russell singled to left field to load the bases before Gross drew a bases-loaded walk to send Hamilton home for the tying run.

After Niswonger flied out to Krumwiede, Goebel grounded into a fielder's choice as Pool threw to Wicks for a forceout at home plate.

Wicks tried to throw to first base for the third out, but the throw made contact with Goebel, resulting in an error that sent two runs across home plate.

Taylor then hit a two-RBI single to left field.

The Dream added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Goebel doubled to center field with one out before Day singled to center field. Goebel was tagged out at home on an 8-3-2 play by Stewart, Ryne Scheiwe and Wicks.

Taylor walked before Day scored on an error by Wicks.

Following the sixth-inning score, Pool was replaced on the mound by Jimmy Brandt.

Pool took the loss for Buckley, allowing seven runs -- two earned -- on eight hits and three walks while striking out two batters through 5 2/3 innings. In two innings of relief, Brandt would allow five runs -- three earned -- on five hits and one walk while recording three strikeouts.

Hamilton walked to lead off the seventh inning for Champaign before Tanner Russell hit a one-out double to left field to send Hamilton across home plate to extend the Dream's lead to 8-2.

In the eighth inning, Champaign scored four runs to force the 10-run rule into play.

Day led off the inning with a double to right field before Taylor and Brown each hit an RBI single to left and right field, respectively. Hamilton was hit by a pitch before Gross hit a two-out infield single.

Niswonger then hit a fly ball to Dylan Post at center field, resulting in an error on which Brown and Hamilton crossed home plate for the Dream's 11th and 12th runs, respectively.

Champaign finished the game producing 14 hits as Day hit 4-for-5, Taylor went 2-for-3 and Tanner Russell and Brown each hit 2-for-5.

“They stick it. They swing, and they come to the plate with an approach every single time, so as a catcher and pitcher, you really have to go out there and grind against their lineup. They did a good job of putting the ball in play all day," Wicks said. "Our pitchers came in and got those outs when we needed them. It's a great job because that's a good lineup every single week they come out.”

Up next

Despite the game-one loss, the Dutchmasters are still in a comfortable lead for the Eastern Illinois Baseball League's regular-season championship, which would be Buckley's ninth title in 10 years.

Buckley went into Sunday's EI League action with a four-game lead over the Central Illinois Legends, who faced the Gifford-Flatville on Sunday. The scores for that doubleheader are unknown as of early Monday morning.

Excluding Sunday's doubleheader, the Legends are 8-6 while the Royal Giants and Dream are each tied for third place with 8-8 records.

The Dutchmasters will host the Legends in a 1 p.m. doubleheader next Sunday. After that, Buckley will face the Giants on the road on Sunday, July 23, before hosting the regular-season ending EI League Jamboree on July 30.

“We're still in the driver's seat," Niebuhr said. "We've got to clean things up and play better than we did today, but I've got a lot of confidence in these guys that we're going to do that the rest of the way.”

Game 1

Champaign Dream 12, Buckley Dutchmasters 2

BUC 010 100 00 -- 2 2 5

CHA 000 601 14 -- 12 14 1

W -- Connor Gremer, 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 5 K, 3 BB. L -- Kyle Pool, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, ER, 2 K, 3 BB.

Buckley -- Jonny Walder 1-3, R. Cole Eshleman R. Drew Schrodt 1-3, RBI.

Champaign -- Cully Day 4-5, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R. Cole Taylor 2-3, 3 RBIs, R. Kurtis Brown 2-5, RBI, 2 R. Cole Hamilton 1-3, 3 R. Mike Namoff 1-5, RBI. Tanner Russell 2-5, 2B, RBI, R. Jon Goebel 1-4, 2B, R.

Game 2

Buckley Dutchmasters 11, Champaign Dream 8

BUC 360 001 1 -- 11 12 2

CHA 002 010 5 -- 8 10 3

W -- Austin Mendell, 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, K, 2 BB. L -- Altmeyer, 1.1, 7 H, 7 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. S -- Brock Niebuhr, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

Buckley (13-3) -- Jake Stewart 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R. Josh Krumwiede 2-3, RBI, 3 R. Trey Russell 1-2, 2 R. Robb Wicks 3-4, 2 2B, 5 RBIs. Dalton Coplea R. Drew Schrodt 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Andrew Zenner 1-2. Jay Eshleman 1-3, 2 R. Cole Eshleman 1-4, R.

Champaign -- Cully Day 2-4, 2 2B, 3 R. Cole Taylor 1-2, 2B, RBI. Kurtis Brown 1-4, 2B, RBI, R. Cole Hamilton 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Mike Namoff 2-4, RBI, R. Tanner Russell 1-4. Connor Gross RBI. Noah Niswonger 2 BB. Jon Goebel 2-4, RBI, R.