EI League roundup: Paxton Swedes split with Royal Giants

PAXTON -- The Paxton Swedes split a doubleheader with the Royal Giants on Sunday.
The Swedes won game one 7-5 before the Giants took game two via 10-0 score
More coverage to come courtesy of Daniel L. Chamness.
EI STANDINGS
Team W-L
Buckley 13-3
Central Illinois 8-6
Royal 8-8
Champaign 8-8
Gifford-Flatville 5-9
Paxton 4-12
NOTE: Records do not include Sunday's doubleheader between Central Illinois and Gifford-Flatville, the scores from which are unknown as of early Monday morning.
EI SCORES
SUNDAY, July 9
Champaign Dream 12-8, Buckley Dutchmasters 2-11
Paxton Swedes 7-0, Royal Giants 5-10
EI SCHEDULE
SUNDAY, July 16
Central Illinois Legends at Buckley Dutchmasters
Champaign Dream at Royal Giants
Gifford-Flatville Giflats at Paxton Swedes
