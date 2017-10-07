EI League roundup: Paxton Swedes split with Royal Giants

PAXTON -- The Paxton Swedes split a doubleheader with the Royal Giants on Sunday.

The Swedes won game one 7-5 before the Giants took game two via 10-0 score

More coverage to come courtesy of Daniel L. Chamness.

EI STANDINGS

Team W-L

Buckley 13-3

Central Illinois 8-6

Royal 8-8

Champaign 8-8

Gifford-Flatville 5-9

Paxton 4-12

NOTE: Records do not include Sunday's doubleheader between Central Illinois and Gifford-Flatville, the scores from which are unknown as of early Monday morning.

EI SCORES

SUNDAY, July 9

Champaign Dream 12-8, Buckley Dutchmasters 2-11

Paxton Swedes 7-0, Royal Giants 5-10

EI SCHEDULE

SUNDAY, July 16

Central Illinois Legends at Buckley Dutchmasters

Champaign Dream at Royal Giants

Gifford-Flatville Giflats at Paxton Swedes