Ford-Iroquois Senior Legion baseball season stats (as of July 10, 2017)

FORD-IROQUOIS SENIOR LEGION SEASON STATS
As of Monday, July 10
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Keaton Krumwiede .400/10
Kyle Giroux .400/5
Mark Miller .347/72
Luis Rodriguez .327/52
Cole Eshleman .302/63
Ty Clark .293/58
Andrew Zenner .288/59
Ryan Drayer .286/7
Jaxson Coplea .279/43
Dalton Coplea .255/47
Mike Lewis .250/44
Ben McClure .227/44
Nick Tabor .214/28
Nathan Garard .200/10
Jake Watts .160/25
Tommy Cook .130/23
Tyler Buhrmeister .105/19
TEAM .271/19
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Kyle Giroux .571/7
Dalton Coplea .500/70
Ty Clark .468/77
Jaxson Coplea .436/55
Keaton Krumwiede .400/10
Andrew Zenner .394/71
Tommy Cook .394/33
Ben McClure .393/56
Luis Rodriguez .390/59
Mark Miller .373/78
Cole Eshleman .333/70
Nathan Garard .333/12
Nick Tabor .333/34
Ryan Drayer .286/7
Jake Watts .250/28
Mike Lewis .250/44
Tyler Buhrmeister .227/22
TEAM .385/733
Home runs
Name HRs
Andrew Zenner 1
TEAM 1
Triples
Name 3B
Ben McClure 2
Luis Rodriguez 1
Mark Miller 1
Cole Eshleman 1
TEAM 5
Doubles
Name 2B
Dalton Coplea 5
Andrew Zenner 4
Cole Eshleman 3
Luis Rodriguez 3
Mark Miller 2
Nick Tabor 2
Ty Clark 2
Jaxson Coplea 1
Mike Lewis 1
TEAM 23
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Andrew Zenner 9
Ty Clark 9
Ben McClure 8
Cole Eshleman 8
Jaxson Coplea 8
Luis Rodriguez 8
Mark Miller 7
Dalton Coplea 4
Mike Lewis 3
Jake Watts 2
Nathan Garard 2
Nick Tabor 2
Kyle Giroux 1
Ryan Drayer 1
Tyler Buhrmeister 1
TEAM 73
Runs scored
Name Rs
Dalton Coplea 16
Cole Eshleman 11
Mark Miller 9
Ty Clark 9
Andrew Zenner 8
Jaxson Coplea 8
Luis Rodriguez 8
Jake Watts 6
Ben McClure 5
Tommy Cook 4
Nick Tabor 3
Mike Lewis 2
Nathan Garard 2
Tyler Buhrmeister 1
TEAM 92
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Dalton Coplea 5
Cole Eshleman 2
Jaxson Coplea 1
Ty Clark 1
TEAM 9
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Luis Rodriguez 0.00/0.2
Andrew Zenner 0.66/21
Tyler Buhrmeister 3.06/29.2
Tommy Cook 4.71/32.2
Jake Schippert 4.88/28.2
Mark Miller 5.06/9.2
Keaton Krumwiede 5.25/1.1
Cole Eshleman 6.51/9.2
Jake McKinley 6.77/20.2
TEAM 4.27/154
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Tyler Buhrmeister 3-1
Andrew Zenner 2-0
Tommy Cook 2-2
Jake Schippert 2-3
Jake McKinley 1-2
Cole Eshleman 0-1
Mark Miller 0-2
TEAM 10-11
Saves
Name SVs/SVOs
Cole Eshleman 2/2
TEAM 2/2
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Tommy Cook 23
Andrew Zenner 22
Jake Schippert 19
Tyler Buhrmeister 15
Jake McKinley 7
Cole Eshleman 4
Keaton Krumwiede 3
Mark Miller 2
TEAM 95
