Buckley Dutchmasters clinch share of EI League regular-season crown

BUCKLEY — Despite their game-one loss Sunday to the Champaign Dream, the Buckley Dutchmasters clinched a share of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League’s regular-season championship.
It is the ninth time in 10 years that Buckley won at least a share of EI League’s regular-season crown.
Buckley (13-3) went into Sunday’s EI League action with a four-game lead over the Central Illinois Legends, who faced the Gifford-Flatville Giflats on Sunday. The Legends lost both games of their twinbill via a 5-0 score in game one and a 11-4 score in game two.
The Legends, Royal Giants and Dream are each in a three-way tie for second place with 8-8 records.
The Dutchmasters will hope to clinch the outright title as they host the Legends in a 1 p.m. doubleheader next Sunday. After that, Buckley will face the Giants on the road on Sunday, July 23, before hosting the regular-season ending EI League Jamboree on July 30.
“We’re still in the driver’s seat,” Dutchmasters player/manager Brock Niebuhr said on Sunday. “We’ve got to clean things up and play better than we did today, but I’ve got a lot of confidence in these guys that we’re going to do that the rest of the way.”
