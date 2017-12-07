Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball goes 2-2 in Wheaton

WHEATON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team won 9-4 over Altamont on Saturday, July 8, at Wheaton.

The Indians scored two runs in the first inning.

Keaton Krumwiede reached base on an error before Ryan Drayer hit a one-out RBI double to left field and Braydon Bouse singled to center field to send Drayer across home plate.

After Altamont tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, Ford-Iroquois (12-8) reclaimed the lead at 6-2 with four runs in the fourth inning.

Bouse and Brady Gaddis each singled to center and right field, respectively, before Nathan Garard hit an RBI single to right field and Graham Eighner belted an RBI base hit to center field.

Dalton Busboom then hit a two-RBI single to right field.

In the fifth inning, Alex Barney was hit by a pitch before Gaddis scored on a wild pitch.

In the sixth inning, Ford-Iroquois scored two runs to extend their lead to 9-2.

Garard led off the inning with a base hit to center field before Tanner Sobkoviak and Dalton Busboom each walked to load the bases. Krumwiede then doubled to right field to send Garard and Sobkoviak across home plate.

Krumwiede was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs -- two earned -- on nine hits while striking out two batters and walking four through 6 2/3 innings. Cole Stone allowed no runs on one hit through one-third of an inning.

At the plate, the Indians produced 10 hits as Krumwiede hit 2-for-3 and Bouse and Garard each went 2-for-4.

Alton 2, Ford-Iroquois 1. Alex Barney pitched a complete game, allowing two runs -- one earned -- on four hits and no walks in a losing effort.

Braydon Bouse hit 2-for-3 for the Indians at the plate as Ford-Iroquois scored its lone run in the sixth inning. Bouse and Ryan Drayer each singled to right field before Brady Gaddis sent Drayer home with an sacrifice fly ball to left field.

FRIDAY, July 7

Ford-Iroquois 11, Wheaton 5. The Indians led 9-2 after four innings.

In the first inning, Keaton Krumweide reached base on an error and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Alex Barney before Ryan Drayer hit an RBI single to left field.

Ford-Iroquois scored three runs in the top of the second inning to extend its lead to 4-0.

Nathan Garard and Brady Gaddis each walked with one out before scoring on a Graham Eighner RBI single to center field. After Tanner Sobkoviak and Alex Barney each walked, Eighner scored on a passed ball.

The Indians scored four runs in the third inning to extend their lead to 8-2.

Braydon Bouse singled to left field and Caleb Atwood and Garard each walked to load the bases before Brady Gaddis hit a three-RBI triple to right field. Gaddis crossed home plate as Eighner reached base on an error.

In the fourth inning, Bouse and Atwood each singled to left field before Eighner sent Bouse home with an RBI single to left field.

The Indians added two runs to extend their lead to 11-2 in the top of the sixth inning.

Atwood and Garard walked and Gaddis singled to center field before Cole Stone scored on a Sobkoviak fielder's choice. Krumwiede hit an RBI single to center field to send Garard across home plate.

Drayer was the winning pitcher for the Indians, allowing three earned run on eight hits while striking out two batters and walking one through six innings pitched. Ben Jarboe allowed two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and three walks while striking out a batter through one inning pitched.

At the plate, the Indians produced 10 hits as Bouse hit 3-for-5 with two runs scored and Gaddis and Eighner each hit 2-for-4.

Moline 3, Ford-Iroquois 1. Graham Eighner and Austin Gooden combined to pitch a nine-hitter in a losing effort.

Eighner allowed one earned run on seven hits and no walks while striking out four batters through six innings. Gooden allowed two runs -- one earned -- on two hits and one walk.

The Indians scored their lone run in the seventh inning as Gooden reached base on an error and Ben Jarboe single to left field before Keaton Krumwiede hit an RBI single to center field.

Ford-Iroquois produced five hits as Alex Barney went 2-for-3.

Ford-Iroquois Indians 11, Wheaton 5

F-I 134 102 0 -- 11 10 0

WHE 020 001 2 -- 5 9 2

W -- Ryan Drayer, 6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 K, BB. L -- Rienaw, 1.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 4 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, RBI, R. Ryan Drayer 1-5, RBI. Braydon Bouse 3-5, 2 R. Caleb Atwood 1-2, R, 2 BB. Cole Stone R. Nathan Garard 3 R, 4 BB. Brady Gaddis 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Graham Eighner 2-4, 4 RBIs, R. Tanner Sobkoviak RBI, 2 BB.

Wheaton -- Cortez 1-3. Taschetta 1-4, 2B, R. Love 1-3. Muller 2-2, RBI, R. Saverino 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Wallczek 3-3, RBI. Martinez R. Roberts R.

Moline 3, Ford-Iorquois Indians 1

MOL 000 010 2 -- 3 9 5

F-I 000 000 1 -- 1 5 2

W -- Sebben, 6.2 IP, 5 H, R, 0 ER, 4 K, BB. L -- Graham Eighner, 6 IP, 7 H, ER, 4 K, 0 BB. S -- McLaughlin, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

Moline -- Pauwels R. Sebben 1-2, R. Michna 1-3, R. Clapper 1-4, 2B, RBI. Volk 2-4, RBI. Wall 2-3. Worley 2-3.

Ford-Iroquois -- Keaton Krumwiede 1-4, RBI. Alex Barney 2-3. Ryan Drayer 1-3. Ben Jarboe 1-3.

SATURDAY, July 8

Ford-Iroquois Indians 9, Altamont 4

F-I 200 412 0 -- 9 10 3

ALT 200 000 2 -- 4 10 1

W -- Keaton Krumwiede, 6.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. L -- Biggs, 4 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 0 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Keaton Krumwiede 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Alex Barney R. Ryan Drayer 1-4, RBI, R. Braydon Bouse 2-4, RBI, R. Brady Gaddis 1-3, R. Nathan Garard 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Graham Eighner 1-3, RBI, R. Tanner Sobkoviak R. Dalton Busboom 1-2, 2 RBIs.

Altamont -- Kuhlman 1-3, R. Reardon 1-3, R. Biggs 2-4, 2 RBIs. Vaughn 2-4, RBI. Schmidt 1-1. Guerrattaz 1-3. Miller 2-2, R. Stoldt R.

Alton 2, Ford-Iroquois Indians 1

ALT 010 100 0 -- 2 4 3

F-I 000 001 0 -- 1 5 4

W -- Parish, 4.1 IP, H, 0 R, K, 2 BB. L -- Alex Barney, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 0 K, 0 BB. S -- Stilts, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.

Alton -- McBride 1-3. Bianco 1-1, R. Mossman 2-3, 2B, RBI, R.

Ford-Iroquois -- Trey VanWinkle 1-4. Ryan Drayer 1-3, R. Braydon Bouse 2-3. Caleb Atwood 1-3. Brady Gaddis RBI.