PBL coaching changes (July 12, 2017)

Fri, 07/14/2017 - 4:41pm | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- Brett Trefren was approved as an assistant football coach for Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in last Wednesday's school board meeting.
 
Mike Tipsord was affirmed as a volunteer coach for the high school cross country team.
