Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team rallies to defeat Rantoul in district tournament game

Keaton Krumwiede, right, of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team slides back toward first base during Friday’s American Legion District Tournament game against Rantoul.

TILTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team rallied from behind to win 7-6 over Rantoul in its first game of the Danville District Tournament on Friday.

Rantoul took a 4-2 lead, overcoming a 2-0 deficit with four runs in the sixth inning. Ford-Iroquois then scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to reclaim the lead.

“That was one of those situations where we could have given up," Indians head coach Jeff Sobkoviak said.

Graham Eighner singled on a line drive to center field for Ford-Iroquois with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning before Dalton Busboom walked to put runners on first and second base.

After Ben Jarboe grounded into a fielder's choice, Trey VanWinkle reached base on a dropped third strike as Eighner crossed home plate on the wild pitch.

Keaton Krumwiede then hit an RBI single to left field to send Austin Gooden -- who ran as a pinch runner for Jarboe -- across home plate for the tying run.

As Ryan Drayer reached base on an error, VanWinkle crossed home plate for the go-ahead run. Another run scored as Brayden Bouse reached base on a dropped third strike and Krumwiede crossed home plate on the wild pitch.

Drayer added another insurance run for Ford-Irqouois as he crossed home plate on an RBI single to right field hit by Brady Gaddis.

“We had some really clutch hits there at the end," Sobkoviak said. "They made a couple of errors that helped us, but we were aggressive on the basepads, and we put the ball in play. Anytime you put the ball in play and put the pressure on the opposition, your chances are pretty good.”

Prior to the sixth inning, Drayer pitched a no-hitter through five innings and 70 pitches. Drayer struck out 10 batters with two walks and one hit batsman through those five innings.

In the top of the sixth inning, Drayer forced Rantoul's William Wake to ground out to Bouse for the first out before Dylan Baker walked and Nolan Riddle reached base on an error.

Chad Vermillion then hit an RBI single to right field. Drayer struck out Hayden Cargo for the second out before Casey Dillman hit an RBI single to left field to send Riddle across home plate for the tying run.

After Drayer walked Emanual Lutes, he was replaced on the mound by Krumwiede.

“Drayer dominated until the end there, and then he started falling behind 2-0 in counts, and they started hitting the ball," Sobkoviak said. "When you elevate your fastball, your chances of getting hit are pretty good. We elevated a little bit too much, and he got hit around a little bit.”

Eli Remington singled on a line drive to center field to send Vermillion and Dillman across home plate to give Rantoul the lead before Krumwiede struck out Kellen May to end the run.

After Ford-Iroquois' sixth-inning rally, Rantoul battled back in the top of the seventh inning.

Wake singled to center field and advanced to second base on a passed ball before Baker sent him home with an RBI single to right field.

After Krumwiede struck out Riddle, Baker advanced to third base on a wild pitch before Vermillion sent Baker home with a groundout to Drayer at shortstop.

Cargo popped out to Gaddis at first base to end the game.

While Drayer struck out 11 batters and walked four while allowing four runs -- none earned -- on two hits through 5 2/3 innings, Krumwiede allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two batters through 1 1/3 innings.

“Krumwiede came in and did a nice job for us," Sobkoviak said.

While Drayer shut out Rantoul through the first five innings, the Indians took their 2-0 lead with a run in the second and third innings each.

Gaddis walked to lead off the second inning and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Alex Barney before Eighner hit an RBI double to center field.

In the third inning, Krumwiede walked with one out before advancing to third base on a failed pickoff attempt at first base. After Drayer walked, Bouse sent Krumwiede home with a sacrifice fly ball to center field.

The Indians will face Danville Gold at 11 a.m. Sunday in the double-elimination tournament.

“We feel like we can win every game we play," Sobkoviak said. "I feel good about my starting pitcher on Sunday. I think we'll put a good lineup out there and hit the ball.”

Ford-Iroquois 7, Rantoul 6

RAN 000 004 2 -- 6 5 3

F-I 011 005 x -- 7 5 1

W -- Ryan Drayer, 5.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 11 K, 4 BB. L -- Hayden Cargo, 6 IP, 5 H, 7 R, ER, 8 K, 4 BB.

Rantoul -- Dylan Baker 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Nolan Riddle R. Chad Vermillion 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Casey Dillman 1-2, RBI, R. Eli Remington 1-3, 2 RBIs. William Wake 1-3, R.

Ford-Iroquois -- Trey VanWinkle RBI, R. Keaton Krumwiede 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Ryan Drayer R. Brayden Bouse 1-3, 2 RBIs. Brady Gaddis 1-3, RBI, R. Graham Eighner 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. Austin Gooden R.