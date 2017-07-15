Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball loses 7-4 to Mattoon

GIBSON CITY -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team lost 7-4 to Mattoon on Tuesday, July 11.

The Indians (9-13) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Mark Miller walked to lead off before Andrew Zenner hit a one-out RBI double to center field to send Miller across home plate.

After Mattoon tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the third inning, Ford-Iroquois scored two runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-1 lead.

Miller hit a one-out single to center field and Zenner singled to left field with two outs before Jaxson Coplea hit an RBI double to right field and Zenner scored on an error.

The Indians added a run to their lead in the sixth inning.

Ben McClure led off the inning with a base hit to center field and Nick Tabor singled to right field before Mike Lewis put both runners in scoring position via sacrifice bunt and McClure crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

Mattoon scored one run in the bottom of the sixth inning, two in the seventh and three in the eighth.

At the plate, Ford-Iroquois produced eight hits as McClure and Miller each hit 2-for-4 and Zenner went 2-for-5.

Zenner took the loss on the mound for the Indians, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out nine batters through seven innings.

Tyler Buhrmeister allowed three runs -- none earned -- on one hit and two walks while striking out two batters through one inning of relief.

Mattoon 7, Ford-Iroquois 4

F-I 100 021 000 -- 4 8 1

MAT 001 001 23x -- 7 11 2

W -- W. Otto, 3 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K, BB. L -- Andrew Zenner, 7 IP, 10 H, 4 ER, 9 K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois (9-13) -- Mark Miller 2-4, 2 R. Andrew Zenner 2-5, 2B, RBI, R. Jaxson Coplea 1-4, 2B, RBI. Ben McClure 2-4, R. Nick Tabor 1-2.

Mattoon -- T. Miller 3-4, 3 R. R. Hamilton 2-3, 2B, RBI, R. B. Moncel 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R. P. Morrow 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. T. Rappe 1-4, 2B, R. N. Owens R. Q. Camfield 1-2, RBI.