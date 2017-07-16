Ford-Iroquois Senior Legion baseball team loses 8-3 to Decatur in district tourney

The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team lost 8-3 to Decatur in district tournament play on Sunday, a loss that eliminated the Indians from postseason play.
Decatur scored five runs in the first inning before Ford-Iroquois tallied a run in the second inning as Ben McClure and Nick Tabor walked before Mark Miller hit an RBI single to right field.
After Decatur scored a run in the top of the seventh inning, the Indians tallied a run of their own in the bottom of the seventh as Tabor was hit by a pitch before crossing home plate on a wild pitch.
Decatur added two more runs to their lead in the top of the eighth inning before the Indians scored a run in the bottom of the eighth as Ty Clark singled to center field and Andrew Zenner walked before Clark crossed home plate on a passed ball.
Tommy Cook took the loss on the mound for the Indians, striking out one batter and walking four while allowing five runs -- four earned -- on five hits through 2 2/3 innings pitched.
Tyler Buhrmeister allowed three earned runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out two batters in 6 1/3 innings of relief.
At the plate, Ford-Iroquois produced six hits as Clark went 3-for-4 and Miller hit 2-for-4.
Decatur 8, Ford-Iroquois 3
DEC 500 000 120 -- 8 13 2
F-I 010 000 110 -- 3 6 3
W -- Brown, 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 7 K, 3 BB. L -- Tommy Cook, 2.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, K, 4 BB.
Decatur -- Boline 2-5, R. Schultz 1-5, 2B. Schrimpser 2-6, 2B, RBI. Hickman 1-4, R. Allsap 2-5, 2 R. Brown 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BB. Fox 1-4, RBI, R. Wave 1-4, RBI. Conn 2-4, RBI, R.
Ford-Iroquois -- Ty Clark 3-4, 2B, R. Ben McClure R. Nick Tabor 1-2, 2B, R. Mark Miller 2-4, RBI.
