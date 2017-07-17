Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team defeats Toledo 8-1, loses 6-4 to Danville Gold in double-elimination district tournament

TILTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team advanced to the second weekend of the Danville District Tournament.

The Indians improved their record in the double-elimination tournament to 2-1 with an 8-1 victory Sunday over Toledo.

Ford-Iroquois took a 1-0 lead in the third inning as Keaton Krumwiede led off with a double to left field before Graham Eighner sent him home with an RBI two-bagger to center field.

After Toledo tied the game in the top of the fourth inning, Ford-Iroquois scored seven straight runs, starting with two in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Nathan Garard led off the inning with an infield single and Alex Barney belted a base hit to left field before Garard scored on a wild pitch. After Dalton Busboom walked, Barney crossed home plate as Krumwiede reached base on an error.

In the fifth inning, Brady Gaddis doubled to left field before advancing to third base on a wild pitch and crossing home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit to right field by Garard.

The Indians added four runs to their lead in the sixth inning.

Krumwiede led off with a single to right field and stole second base before Ryan Drayer hit a one-out RBI single to center field. After Braydon Bouse was hit by a pitch, Gaddis singled to center field to send Drayer across home plate.

Garard walked before Barney hit a two-RBI single to center field.

At the plate, Ford-Iroquois produced 15 hits as Gaddis hit 4-for-4, Barney went 3-for-3 and Krumwiede and Drayer each went 2-for-4.

Barney also picked up the win on the mound for the Indians, allowing one run -- none earned -- on five hits and two walks while striking out four batters through 6 1/3 innings. Krumwiede allowed no runs on no hits and one walk while striking out one batter through two-thirds of an inning.

Earlier that Sunday, Ford-Iroquois lost 6-4 to Danville Gold.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Krumwiede doubled to right field to lead off and Drayer reached base on an error before Krumwiede crossed home plate as Gaddis reached base on another error.

Danville Gold scored all six of its runs in the second inning as Eighner took the loss on the mound. Eighner allowed six runs -- five earned -- on four hits and two walks while striking out one batter through one-plus inning.

Cole Stone allowed no runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters through five innings of relief.

The Indians tried to rally back as they scored three runs in the fifth inning as Busboom walked and Drayer hit a two-out single before Bouse hit a three-run homer past the left-field fence.

Caden Giroux grounded out to end Ford-Iroquois' run through the fifth inning before the Indians went down 1-2-3 in the sixth and seventh innings.

Ford-Iroquois produced four hits at the plate as Bouse hit 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs and Krumwiede (1-for-2, double), Drayer (1-for-3) and Garard (1-for-1) each produced a hit as well.

For Danville Gold, Mason Ecker, a Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School junior-to-be, hit 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

The Indians (14-9) will face Danville Blue at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday. The winner will play in Game 13 at 4:45 p.m. later that Saturday.

The winner of Game 13 will play in Game 14 at 12:15 p.m. the following Sunday. The winner of Game 14 will play in the tournament championship game at 4:45 p.m. later that Sunday.

Danville Gold 6, Ford-Iroquois 4

F-I 100 030 0 -- 4 4 2

DAN 060 000 x -- 6 8 3

W -- Dallrey, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 K, 2 BB. L -- Graham Eighner, IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Keaton Krumwiede 1-2, 2B, R. Austin Gooden R. Ryan Drayer 1-3, R. Braydon Bouse 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Nathan Garard 1-1.

Danville Gold -- Ecker 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Spicer 3-3. Hofer R. Freed 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs. Walder R. Davis 1-2, 2B, R. Stipp 1-3, RBI.

Ford-Iroquois 8, Toledo 1

TOL 000 100 0 -- 1 5 2

F-I 001 214 0 -- 8 15 2

W -- Alex Barney, 6.1 IP, 5 H, R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. L -- C. Comstock, 5.1 IP, 14 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.

Toledo -- J. Wood 2-2, R. R. Methenia 1-3. A. Talley 2-3, 2B.

Ford-Iroquois (14-9) -- Graham Eighner 1-4, 2B, RBI. Keaton Krumwiede 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Brady Gaddis 4-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Ryan Drayer 2-4, RBI, R. Braydon Bouse 1-3, R. Nathan Garard 1-2, RBI, R. Alex Barney 3-3, 2 RBIs, R. Caleb Atwood 1-1.