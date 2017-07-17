Ford-Iroquois Junior Legion season stats (July 17, 2017)

FORD-IROQUOIS JUNIOR LEGION SEASON STATS
As of Monday, July 17
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Braydon Bouse .458/59
Tanner Sobkoviak .375/40
Alex Barney .372/43
Ethan Catt .357/14
Ryan Drayer .354/65
Keaton Krumwiede .343/67
Caleb Atwood .333/33
Nathan Garard .333/30
Ben Jarboe .325/40
Graham Eighner .317/60
Brady Gaddis .294/51
Trey VanWinkle .250/44
Cole Stone .235/34
Austin Gooden .211/19
Cameron Flint .211/19
Dalton Busboom .200/30
Caden Giroux .136/22
TEAM .317/672
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Alex Barney .518/59
Caleb Atwood .500/45
Nathan Garard .500/44
Braydon Bouse .485/66
Dalton Busboom .467/45
Tanner Sobkoviak .457/46
Ethan Catt .438/16
Ryan Drayer .434/76
Keaton Krumwiede .413/75
Graham Eighner .388/67
Ben Jarboe .364/44
Austin Gooden .318/22
Brady Gaddis .316/57
Cole Stone .316/38
Trey VanWinkle .283/46
Caden Giroux .240/25
Cameron Flint .211/19
TEAM .406/792
Home runs
Name HRs
Braydon Bouse 1
TEAM 1
Triples
Name 3Bs
Keaton Krumwiede 3
Trey VanWinkle 2
Austin Gooden 1
Ben Jarboe 1
Brady Gaddis 1
Ryan Drayer 1
TEAM 9
Doubles
Name 2B
Ryan Drayer 6
Ben Jarboe 5
Keaton Krumwiede 5
Graham Eighner 4
Braydon Bouse 3
Alex Barney 2
Brady Gaddis 2
Austin Gooden 1
Caden Giroux 1
Caleb Atwood 1
Cameron Flint 1
Cole Stone 1
Ethan Catt 1
TEAM 33
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Braydon Bouse 18
Keaton Krumwiede 15
Ryan Drayer 15
Brady Gaddis 11
Graham Eighner 11
Alex Barney 10
Ben Jarboe 10
Nathan Garard 8
Tanner Sobkoviak 7
Trey VanWinkle 7
Austin Gooden 4
Cameron Flint 4
Dalton Busboom 4
Cole Stone 3
Ethan Catt 3
Caleb Atwood 2
Caden Giroux 1
TEAM 133
Runs scored
Name Rs
Graham Eighner 18
Keaton Krumwiede 18
Ryan Drayer 17
Braydon Bouse 16
Alex Barney 13
Brady Gaddis 12
Nathan Garard 12
Trey VanWinkle 11
Cole Stone 9
Austin Gooden 7
Ethan Catt 5
Tanner Sobkoviak 5
Ben Jarboe 4
Cameron Flint 4
Caleb Atwood 3
Dalton Busboom 3
Caden Giroux 1
TEAM 159
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Cole Stone 9
Nathan Garard 6
Graham Eighner 5
Trey VanWinkle 5
Keaton Krumwiede 4
Brady Gaddis 3
Ethan Catt 3
Alex Barney 2
Braydon Bouse 2
Caleb Atwood 2
Ben Jarboe 1
Caden Giroux 1
Cameron Flint 1
Ryan Drayer 1
TEAM 45
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Dalton Busboom 0.00/0.1
Alex Barney 1.51/32.1
Cole Stone 1.61/21.2
Caden Giroux 2.62/5.1
Ryan Drayer 2.71/28.1
Graham Eighner 2.78/27.2
Keaton Krumwiede 2.80/15.0
Nathan Garard 2.80/5
Austin Gooden 7.58/12
Ben Jarboe 8.4/8.1
Brady Gaddis 9.33/3
TEAM 3.12/159
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Alex Barney 3-3
Graham Eighner 3-2
Ryan Drayer 3-1
Cole Stone 2-0
Keaton Krumwiede 2-1
Austin Gooden 1-0
Brady Gaddis 0-1
Caden Giroux 0-1
TEAM 14-9
Saves
Name SVs/SVOs
Brady Gaddis 1/1
TEAM 1/1
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Ryan Drayer 45
Graham Eighner 37
Alex Barney 19
Cole Stone 17
Keaton Krumwiede 10
Ben Jarboe 8
Brady Gaddis 6
Austin Gooden 3
Nathan Garard 2
Dalton Busboom 1
TEAM 151
Comments
