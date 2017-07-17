Ford-Iroquois Senior Legion baseball final season stats

FORD-IROQUOIS SENIOR LEGION SEASON STATS
Batting average
Name Avg./AB
Keaton Krumwiede .400/10
Kyle Giroux .400/5
Mark Miller .362/80
Luis Rodriguez .327/52
Ty Clark .299/67
Ryan Drayer .286/7
Andrew Zenner .284/67
Cole Eshleman .271/70
Jaxson Coplea .255/51
Nick Tabor .250/32
Ben McClure .235/51
Dalton Coplea .231/52
Mike Lewis .224/49
Nathan Garard .200/10
Jake Watts .148/27
Tommy Cook .111/27
Tyler Buhrmeister .105/19
TEAM .265/676
On-base percentage
Name OBP/PA
Kyle Giroux .571/7
Dalton Coplea .467/75
Ty Clark .453/86
Nick Tabor .415/42
Keaton Krumwiede .400/10
Jaxson Coplea .397/63
Mark Miller .393/87
Ben McClure .391/64
Luis Rodriguez .390/59
Andrew Zenner .388/80
Tommy Cook .351/37
Nathan Garard .333/12
Cole Eshleman .312/78
Ryan Drayer .286/7
Jake Watts .233/30
Tyler Buhrmeister .227/22
Mike Lewis .224/50
TEAM .376/809
Home runs
Name HRs
Andrew Zenner 1
TEAM 1
Triples
Name 3Bs
Ben McClure 2
Cole Eshleman 1
Luis Rodriguez 1
Mark Miller 1
TEAM 5
Doubles
Name 2Bs
Andrew Zenner 5
Dalton Coplea 5
Cole Eshleman 3
Luis Rodriguez 3
Nick Tabor 3
Ty Clark 3
Jaxson Coplea 2
Mark Miller 2
Mike Lewis 1
TEAM 27
Runs batted in
Name RBIs
Andrew Zenner 10
Jaxson Coplea 9
Ty Clark 9
Ben McClure 8
Cole Eshleman 8
Luis Rodriguez 8
Mark Miller 8
Dalton Coplea 4
Mike Lewis 3
Jake Watts 2
Nathan Garard 2
Nick Tabor 2
Kyle Giroux 1
Ryan Drayer 1
Tyler Buhrmeister 1
TEAM 76
Runs scored
Name Rs
Dalton Coplea 16
Cole Eshleman 11
Mark Miller 11
Ty Clark 10
Andrew Zenner 9
Jaxson Coplea 8
Luis Rodriguez 8
Ben McClure 7
Jake Watts 6
Nick Tabor 4
Tommy Cook 4
Mike Lewis 2
Nathan Garard 2
Tyler Buhrmeister 1
TEAM 99
Stolen bases
Name SBs
Dalton Coplea 5
Cole Eshleman 2
Jaxson Coplea 1
Ty Clark 1
TEAM 9
Earned-run average
Name ERA/IP
Luis Rodriguez 0.00/0.2
Andrew Zenner 1.50/28
Tyler Buhrmeister 3.02/37
Jake Schippert 4.88/28.2
Mark Miller 5.06/9.2
Tommy Cook 5.15/35.1
Keaton Krumwiede 5.25/1.1
Cole Eshleman 6.51/9.2
Jake McKinley 6.77/20.2
TEAM 4.29/171
Pitching wins
Name W-L
Tyler Buhrmeister 3-2
Andrew Zenner 2-0
Jake Schippert 2-3
Tommy Cook 2-3
Jake McKinley 1-2
Cole Eshleman 0-1
Mark Miller 0-2
TEAM 10-13
Saves
Name SVs/SVOs
Cole Eshleman 2/2
TEAM 2/2
Strikeouts
Name Ks
Andrew Zenner 31
Tommy Cook 24
Jake Schippert 19
Tyler Buhrmeister 19
Jake McKinley 7
Cole Eshleman 4
Keaton Krumwiede 3
Mark Miller 2
TEAM 109
