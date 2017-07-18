Paxton Swedes fall to 4-14 after getting swept in doubleheader by Gifford-Flatville

PAXTON — Just a couple of plays away.

That has been the plight of the Paxton Swedes during the entire year. The missed hit, missed play, missed out or error usually has a snowball effect. Sunday was no exception. They were topped twice by Gifford-Flatville, losing game one 8-3 decision and 12-9 in game two.

In the first game, the teams battled into the seventh inning deadlocked 2-2. The Gifford-Flatville squad started their seventh-inning rally with Mike Plecki hitting a slow-rolling infield single up the middle. Another infield single, this one by Kevin Rivera, plated Mike Plecki.

Josh Oliveras smacked a sacrifice fly to right-center field to plate yet one more run. With that hit, the Giflats had a 4-2 lead and enough to win the game.

They would score a total of five runs in the top of the seventh. When the inning ended, they held a commanding 7-2 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Paxton strung together three singles to score their third and final run of the game. Alan Paul started the three single rally with a single to right field. Stohne Stetler reached base on an infield single. Jeffrey Thompson singled to center to send Alan Paul dashing home.

Gifford-Flatville scored their first run in the top of the first, but the Swedes quickly responded in the bottom of the first inning. Tanner Regez, who walked with one out, advanced to second on a wild pitch. He would be driven home on a line drive single down the left field line by Alan Paul. A throwing error allowed Alan Paul to take second base.

The Swedes took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Thompson doubled to deep right field. Paxton resident Cody Bauman drilled a single between shortstop and the third baseman to send Thompson dashing home. The Giflats knotted it up 2-2 on Dan Plecki’s sacrifice fly to center field. Max Nelson tagged from third and scored on the play.

“We competed in and were in both games,” said Swedes player/coach Mark Prina, who was injured during the game on a play at third base. “We have been in this situation quite a bit this year. We did not make the plays at the times that we needed to make them. Take away that one inning, and we are playing them even. We were also in the second game.”

With the pair of losses, the Swedes are 4-14 on the year. They will try to right the ship and snap their three-game losing streak on Sunday, when they travel to Colfax for a pair of games with the Central Illinois Legends. They are slated to start playing at 1 p.m.