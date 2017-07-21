Paxton Youth League holds skills competition

- Our Sites
- The News-Gazette
- IlliniHQ
- NewsTalk 1400 WDWS-AM
- Lite Rock 97.5 WHMS
- 107.9 WKIO
- Community News
- Magazines
To celebrate the culmination of this year’s Paxton Youth League season, the Park District held our skills night competition. Here are the results:Girls MinorsSpeed Burner – Fastest around the basesGold – Charley Ulrich, 14.65 secondsSilver – Addison Lavender, 15.07 secondsBronze – Regan Cardenas, 16.25 secondsFlame Thrower -- Fastest average pitchGold – Charley Ulrich, 36.3 mphSilver – Gretta Inman, 34.6 mphBronze – Addyson Kinnaird, 34.3 mphBig HitterGold – Charley Ulrich, 39 pointsSilver – Kendyl Badgley, 32 pointsBronze – Addyson Kinnaird, 20 pointsBoys MinorsSpeed Burner – Fastest around the basesGold – Isaiah Busby, 14.12 secondsSilver – Brady Young, 14.38 secondsBronze – Kayden Vance, 14.39 secondsFlame Thrower – Fastest average pitchGold – Kayden Vance, 46.6 mphSilver – Connor Murphy, 45.3 mphBronze – Ethan Perry, 43 mph Big HitterGold – Kayden Vance, 27 pointsSilver – Ethan Perry, 20 pointsBronze – Matthew Suaava, 16 pointsBoys MajorsSpeed Burner – Fastest around the basesGold – Anthony Weber, 12.21 secondsSilver – Kayden Snelling, 13.26 secondsBronze – John Deatrick, 13.41 secondsFlame Thrower – Fastest average pitchGold – Kayden Snelling, 56 mphSilver – Anthony Weber, 54 mphBronze – John Deatrick, 49.6 mphBig HitterGold – Kayden Snelling, 62 pointsSilver – Anthony Weber, 42 pointsBronze – Alex Jones, 22 points
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.