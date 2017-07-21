Paxton Youth League holds skills competition

To celebrate the culmination of this year’s Paxton Youth League season, the Park District held our skills night competition. Here are the results:Girls MinorsSpeed Burner – Fastest around the basesGold – Charley Ulrich, 14.65 secondsSilver – Addison Lavender, 15.07 secondsBronze – Regan Cardenas, 16.25 secondsFlame Thrower -- Fastest average pitchGold – Charley Ulrich, 36.3 mphSilver – Gretta Inman, 34.6 mphBronze – Addyson Kinnaird, 34.3 mphBig HitterGold – Charley Ulrich, 39 pointsSilver – Kendyl Badgley, 32 pointsBronze – Addyson Kinnaird, 20 pointsBoys MinorsSpeed Burner – Fastest around the basesGold – Isaiah Busby, 14.12 secondsSilver – Brady Young, 14.38 secondsBronze – Kayden Vance, 14.39 secondsFlame Thrower – Fastest average pitchGold – Kayden Vance, 46.6 mphSilver – Connor Murphy, 45.3 mphBronze – Ethan Perry, 43 mph Big HitterGold – Kayden Vance, 27 pointsSilver – Ethan Perry, 20 pointsBronze – Matthew Suaava, 16 pointsBoys MajorsSpeed Burner – Fastest around the basesGold – Anthony Weber, 12.21 secondsSilver – Kayden Snelling, 13.26 secondsBronze – John Deatrick, 13.41 secondsFlame Thrower – Fastest average pitchGold – Kayden Snelling, 56 mphSilver – Anthony Weber, 54 mphBronze – John Deatrick, 49.6 mphBig HitterGold – Kayden Snelling, 62 pointsSilver – Anthony Weber, 42 pointsBronze – Alex Jones, 22 points