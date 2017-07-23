Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team defeats Danville Blue 2-1, ends season with 7-3 loss to Wheaton in district tournament

Brady Gaddis, left, and Alex Barney of the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team exchange in a fist bump after Gaddis crossed home plate during Saturday’s Danville District Tournament game against Danville Blue.

TILTON -- Nathan Garard summarized the situation the Ford-Iroquois Indians Junior Legion baseball team faced on Saturday as it played in the double-elimination Danville District Tournament.

The Indians entered its game against Danville Blue needing four wins to advance to the Illinois American Legion State Tournament.

“It's win or go home, so you had to do your best and do what you've got to do for your team to get it to the next game," Garard said.

Garard, a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School junior-to-be, helped Ford-Iroquois achieve one of those four wins as he played a part in both of the Indians' runs scored in their 2-1 victory over Danville Blue.

Ford-Iroquois was eliminated from the district tournament, however, via a 7-3 loss later that Saturday to Wheaton.

With the loss, the Indians ended their run through the tournament with a 3-2 record and their season with a 15-10 mark.

“We didn't play bad baseball at all these past couple of weeks," Indians head coach Jeff Sobkoviak said. “We battled pretty hard. We hit some balls pretty hard today, but it just didn't work out.”

Ford-Iroquois vs. Danville Blue

In the top of the seventh inning against Danville Blue, Garard sent Brady Gaddis home for the game-winning run with an infield single to Blue third-baseman Isiah Ruch.

Gaddis got on base with a leadoff double to left field before advancing to third base on a wild pitch.

“I was hoping the odds were in my favor and I would be able to get on base that time and help the team out," Gaddis said.

Garard also scored a run in the fifth inning to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.

Garard hit a double off the right-field fence before advancing to third base on a single to left field hit by Alex Barney.

Garard crossed home plate with two outs as, after Tanner Sobkoviak struck out, Blue catcher Chase Rademacher threw to first base to try to pick off Barney, but the throw landed in right field.

Prior to the fifth inning, Danville Blue's Quentin White pitched a one-hit shutout through four innings, with the only hit being a two-out single to right field by Keaton Krumwiede, a Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior-to-be.

White struck out four batters and yielded only one walk through those four innings. He finished his outing with two runs allowed on five hits and two walks while striking out nine batters through 6 2/3 innings.

“That kid was throwing pretty well," Garard said. "I just got the best of him a few times. He got me in the first at-bat, but it can go my way, too, sometimes. There were some other guys who were getting good at-bats and good swings. It happens. It's baseball.”

Meanwhile, the Indians' starting pitcher, Graham Eighner, pitched a five-inning no-decision.

Through the first four innings, Eighner threw a one-hit shutout as well as he struck out five batters and walked one.

“He did a nice job for us," Jeff Sobkoviak said. "He's done a nice job for us for about three weeks now. He's pitched really well for us and swung the bat really well.”

In the first inning, Blue's Wyatt Boyer grounded out to F-I shortstop Ryan Drayer before Alec Schaumburg reached base on an error by Drayer. George Valencia then hit a ground ball to Barney, who started a double-play sequence by throwing to Drayer at second base, who threw to Gaddis at first base.

In the second inning, Blue had two runners in scoring position as Trey Bryant hit a leadoff single and Noah Ruch walked before advancing to third and second base, respectively, on a Rademacher groundout.

Eighner ended the threat, however, by striking out Isiah Ruch and Andy Musson, each swinging on 2-2 pitches.

After two consecutive 1-2-3 innings in which Eighner fanned three batters, Blue tied the game with a run in the fifth inning.

Musson hit a two-out single to center field and Josh Weller and Boyer each walked with two outs to load the bases before Schaumburg hit an RBI single to center field.

With the bases still loaded, Valencia hit into a fielder's choice as the catcher Krumwiede fielded a ground ball and stepped onto home plate for the forceout.

With the score still tied at 1-1, Cole Stone relieved Eighner on the mound in the bottom of the sixth. Eighner finished his outing allowing one run on three hits and three walks while stirking out five batters through five innings and 75 pitches.

Bryant led off the bottom of hte fifth inning by reaching base on a throwing error by Stone.

The error put Bryant on second base, but as Noah Ruch grounded out to Barney, Bryant tried to advance to third base and was thrown out by a throw from Gaddis at first base to third-baseman Braydon Bouse, completing a double play.

Rademacher then reached base on a throwing error by Bouse, but as he tried to advance to second base on an error, Gaddis threw the ball from foul territory to Barney at second base to tag him out and end the inning.

“They'll try to take extra bases where they can. They thought they could take one there, but the odds went in our favor, I guess," Gaddis said. "That's just baseball."

After Gaddis scored his go-ahead run, Tanner Sobkoviak and VanWinkle each reached base via error to load the bases with one out, but White struck out Krumwiede before Boyer forced Eighner hit into a fielder's choice to end the threat.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Isiah Ruch was hit by a pitch to lead off and advanced to second base on a wild pitch before Musson hit a single to left field to put runners on first and third base with nobody out.

Both runners would be left stranded, however, as Weller grounded into a 1-2 fielder's choice at home plate for the first out. After Boyer walked to load the bases, Schaumburg struck out swinging at a 1-2 pitch before Valencia grounded out to Barney to end the game.

“Cole (Stone) threw well in the first game," Jeff Sobkoviak said.

While Eighner and Stone combined to pitch a four-hitter, the Indians produced five hits as Garard went 2-for-3 and Krumwiede, Gaddis and Barney each contributed a hit.

Ford-Iroquois vs. Wheaton

The Indians took an early 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first inning.

Krumwiede singled to left field to lead off the inning and Drayer was hit by a pitch. After Bouse hit into a fielder's choice, Gaddis walked to load the bases before Garard drove in a run by drawing a bases-loaded walk.

With the bases still loaded, Caleb Atwood grounded into a fielder's choice to leave the runners stranded.

Stone started on the mound for the Indians fresh off getting the win against Danville Blue through his two innings of relief pitching.

With Stone on the mound, Wheaton scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Michael Cortez led off with a single to right field for Wheaton and advanced to second base on a groundout by Matt Taschetta before Jimmy Zay sent Cortez home with an RBI single to center field.

Zay crossed home plate on a groundout by Thomas Love.

Stone threw 22 pitches in first inning. In the second inning, Stone yielded a leadoff single to right field hit by Jonathan Martinez before Angelo Cusumano was hit by a pitch and Quintin Wertz singled to right field to load the bases.

Stone was then relieved from the mound by Barney.

Cortez sent Martinez home with a sacrifice fly ball to Paxton-Buckley-Loda sophomore-to-be Trey VanWinkle in center field.

After Cusumano and Wertz each advanced into scoring positon via a wild pitch, Taschetta sent Cusumaro home with a sacrifice fly ball hit to right field and caught via a diving effort by Garard. The two runs scored via sacrifice fly balls extended Wheaton's lead to 4-1.

With Barney still on the mound, Wheaton scored two more runs in the third inning.

Love hit a triple to right-center field before Frank Saverino hit an RBI single to center field. After Anthony Ferreri reached base via fielder's choice, Saverino scored a run as Martinez got on base via a ground ball that hopped awkwardly away from Drayer.

After the third inning, Barney was relieved on hte mound by Krumwiede.

"(Cole Stone) came out and struggled with his command a little bit in the second game," Sobkoviak said. "Barney struggled with his command a little bit."

Krumwiede yielded his lone run in the sixth inning, as Wertz reached base on an error before Cortez hit an RBI double to left-center field.

Krumwiede finished his three innings of relief with a run allowed on one hit and no walks as he struck out four batters.

"Krumwiede came in and did a nice job for us," Sobkoviak said.

In the second inning, the Indians' Dalton Busboom -- a PBL sophomore-to-be -- walked and Krumwiede singled to right field to put runners on first and second base, but Eighner lined out to Wheaton first-baseman Martinez, who stepped on the first-base bag to complete a double play.

Ford-Iroquois cut its deficit to 6-3 with two runs scored in the fourth inning.

Busboom hit a one-out home run to left field for the Indians' first run before Krumwiede walked with two outs and Eighner singled to left field. Drayer sent Krumwiede across home plate with a base hit to left field.

Drayer finished the game hitting 2-for-4 despite playing with an injury on one of his fingers The injury kept Drayer -- who entered Saturday's games with a 2.71 earned-run average, a 3-1 record and 45 strikeouts -- off the mound.

“We would have liked to have him pitch today, too, but we didn't have him (on the mound), and I think (his finger) affected him a little bit with his at-bats, also," Sobkoviak said.

In the fifth inning, Garard and Atwood each walked with one out. After Busboom hit into a fielder's choice as Zay forced Garard out at third base, VanWinkle singled to load the bases.

The runners would be left stranded, however, as Krumwiede hit into another fielder's choice at third base.

Drayer hit a one-out single to center field in the sixth inning, but Bouse flied out and Gaddis grounded out to Martinez at first base.

Atwood singled to right field with one out in the seventh inning, but Busboom flied out and VanWinkle grounded out to Cusumaro at second base to end the game.

"We hit some balls really hard today," Sobkoviak said. "We just hit them right at somebody. That's one of those deals where there's not a whole lot you can do about that. We pitched pretty well and played pretty good defense and hit balls hard. It just didn't work out.”

The Indians finished the game producing eight hits. Along with Drayer's 2-for-4 performance, Krumwiede hit 2-for-3 while Eighner, Busboom, Atwood and VanWinkle each produced a hit as well.

'We're going to be returning a lot of these guys'

Sobkoviak said he is looking forward to next year.

“I think we've got a good, young group," Sobkoviak said. "We're going to be returning a lot of these guys next year for Junior Legion. Some of them will move up to Senior Legion, but we'll have a pretty good, intact team for next year.”

Ford-Iroquois 2, Danville Blue 1

F-I 000 010 1 -- 2 5 3

BLUE 000 010 0 -- 1 4 3

W -- Cole Stone, 2 IP, H, 0 R, K, BB. L -- Quentin White, 6.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 9 K, 2 BB.

Ford-Iroquois -- Keaton Krumwiede 1-4. Brady Gaddis 1-3, 2B. Nathan Garard 2-3, 2B, RBI. Alex Barney 1-3.

Blue -- Andy Musson, 2-3. Trey Bryant 1-3. Alec Schaumburg 1-3, RBI.

Wheaton 7, Ford-Iroquois 3

F-I 100 200 0 -- 3 8 2

WHE 222 001 x -- 7 8 0

W -- Carson Roberts, 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 K, 6 BB. L -- Cole Stone, 1 IP, 4 R, 0 K, 0 BB.

Ford-Iroquois (15-10) -- Keaton Krumwiede 2-3. Graham Eighner 1-4. Ryan Drayer 2-4, RBI.Nathan Garard RBI. Caleb Atwood 1-3. Dalton Busboom 1-3, HR. Trey VanWinkle 1-4.

Wheaton -- Michael Cortez 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Matt Taschetta RBI. Jimmy Zay 1-3, RBI. Thomas Love 1-2, 3B, RBI. Frank Saverino 2-3, RBI. Jonathan Martinez 1-2, 2B. Quintin Wertz 1-2.