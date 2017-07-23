PBL High School junior-to-be Mason Ecker helps Danville Gold Junior Legion baseball team in winning effort in district tournament

TILTON -- Mason Ecker, a Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School junior-to-be, went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored for the Danville Gold Junior Legion baseball team in an 8-6 win Saturday over Wheaton on Saturday in the Danville District Tournament.

For the season, Ecker is hitting .372 with a home run, 26 RBIs and 39 runs scored for Danville Gold, which is 3-0 in district tournament play.

Danville Gold (22-12) will play in Game 15 of the tournament at 2:30 p.m. today for the chance to claim first place. The loser will play for second place at 4:45 p.m. today.