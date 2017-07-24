Buckley Dutchmasters split doubleheader with Royal Giants; Walder delivers with game-winning hit in game one

Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters is greeted by teammates as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Royal Giants.

GIFFORD -- A foul ball broke the back window of a car parked near Franzen Field during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader between the Buckley Dutchmasters and Royal Giants.

"It's Jonny's," Dutchmasters manager Brock Niebuhr said from the dugout, referring to teammate Jonny Walder. "He's having a good day."

The broken car window aside, Walder had at least one thing go right for him on Sunday.

Walder was due for a hit in the ninth inning of game one, as he was hitting 0-for-3 during the first six innings. With his team trailing 4-3, the bases loaded and two outs, Walder belted a ground ball past a diving effort Giants third baseman Cody Flowers and into left field, sending the game-tying and game-winning runs across home plate.

The two runs Walder drove home were part of an eight-run ninth inning that propelled Buckley to a 9-3 victory over Royal.

“All day, I was hitting popups or striking out, so I had to had to find an in-between, and it was a good thing it happened then," Walder said. "I could have done that earlier in the game, but I'm not complaining. We won. I thought it was good to come back in the ninth. It was a good baseball game.”

Although Buckley clinched the outright EI League title the previous Sunday, it went into Franzen Field looking for more wins.

The 9-3 victory was the first time since July 2 that the Dutchmasters won a game one.

“It kind of seemed like the same deal was going in this game," Buckey right-fielder Drew Schrodt said. "We couldn't get good at-bats together, but in the ninth inning, it just clicked for us. It was definitely a good win. It was a good game for everybody.”

Buckley swept the Paxton Swedes on July 2, and went into game two of its final doubleheader of the regular season looking for its first twinbill sweep in three weeks.

“That was a huge game. We don't come out to lose baseball games on Sunday. We like to sweep," Dutchmasters left-fielder Trey Russell said after game one. "We haven't swept in the last few weeks, so we're really hungry to get a sweep this weekend – against Royal, especially. We like beating them.”

Buckley's goal did not come to fruition, however, as the Giants won game two 8-4.

“Anytime you can split with Buckley, it's a good day," Giants manager Tim Dillman said. “When we started the day, we told them if we can get a split out of here, that's a good day for us, but we blew the first game, so you get kind of greedy and look back on the mistakes we made, but we played good ball, except for one inning."

The comeback

Walder's ninth-inning single was not the only game-winning RBI hit against the Giants this season.

On June 25, Walder hit a walkoff home run in a 7-6 victory over Royal in game two of a doubleheader held in Buckley.

“That was a big hit from Jonny (on Sunday)," Russell said. "He's done that all year for us."

Prior to the ninth inning, Royal's Tyler Haake pitched a one-hitter with six walks.

Jay Eshleman hit a single with one out in the ninth before Andy Davis walked to put runners on first and second base. After Dylan Post struck out, Jake Stewart sent Eshleman home with an RBI single to right field.

Robb Wicks then walked in the next at-bat to load the bases.

“At first, when we were down, we had a catch-up approach until the go-ahead run (Wicks) was at the plate," Walder said. "He took (the pressure) off me. He did his job.”

Walder's two-RBI hit was followed by a bloop single hit to left field by Russell, which sent another run across home plate.

“I was seeing the ball pretty well, so my approach was just to hit something hard back up the middle," Russell said. "I got a good pitch to hit. I just drove it straight up into the sky, and it happened to drop. I got a bit of a break, but I'll take it.”

Following Russell's hit, Schrodt hit a three-run homer past the left-field fence.

“It was a big situation. It never would have happened if we didn't get that giant base hit to get us the lead. It was very fortunate. I finally got my pitch. I couldn't hit the whole game, and I finally got one pitch I could hit," Schrodt said.

Buckley produced four hits and nine baserunners in the ninth inning.

“(Walder's hit) took the pressure off a little bit. It was good to tack on that big ninth inning for the Dutchmasters. We didn't hit very well the finally, but finally, we got some good at-bats together. It definitely took the pressure off me. Kudos to Jonny for hitting that base hit up the middle to drive in two to give us the lead. All in all, it was a very good comeback, that's for sure."

"Robb (Wicks), (Jake) Stewart and Drew Schrodt and all those guys were huge for us. It's a lot of fun to play with these guys, and they never quit,” Russell added. “It was a good team win. This team never quits. If we have three outs, two outs or one out, we always have a chance to win a ballgame. We're confident. We have a lot of fun playing together.”

Andrew Zenner was hit by a pitch. He crossed home plate for Buckley's eighth ninth-inning run as Eshleman reached base on an erroneous throw to first base by McCann.

“We put together a lot of good at-bats consecutively there in the ninth inning. Our guys put together really good at-bats and just battled all the way through it," Niebuhr said. "Jonny didn't have a great day, but when it mattered most, he came up with a big hit for us. That's big of him, and that's why those guys hit in the middle of the order – to produce force when we need them to.”

“It all went their way," Dillman added. "They had some dinkers in there, but we were short on pitching today, so we had to just go with what we had.”

Falling just a bit behind

Kevin Sweeney hit a solo home run for Royal in the first inning.

In the third inning, Ty Brown hit an infield single. He crossed home plate as Buckley's starting pitcher, Kyle Pool, made an erroneous throw to first base on a Brandon Sparks bunt. Sweeney then sent Sparks home with RBI single.

Pool pitched five innings for the Dutchmasters, striking out one batter and walking one while allowing three runs on four hits.

"Kyle (Pool) had the one defensive blunder, but I thought he was really solid today," Niebuhr said.

Buckley (15-5) cut its deficit to 3-1 in the seventh inning as Eshleman, Davis and Post each walked before Stewart sent Eshleman across home plate with a sacrifice fly ball hit to right field.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Brandt relieved Pool for two innings.

He struck out Thomas Walken and Jake Cribbett and forced Nick Meredith to ground out through a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

Royal loaded the bases with one out in the sevehth inning as Brown and Sparks each singled and Sweeney drew a walk. Brandt left them stranded, however, by striking out Blake Hoveln and Kevin Bird.

"Jimmy Brandt came in and did a nice job throwing two scoreless innings," Niebuhr said.

With Max Bolliger on the mound for Buckley in the eighth inning, Royal went down 1-2-3 as Wolden and Cribbett flied out and a line drive hit by Meredith was caught by the Dutchmasters' shortstop Eshleman.

The Giants (9-11) went down 1-2-3 in ninth inning as well as Mark Walther pitched for Buckley. Flowers reached base on an error, but Stewart -- the Dutchmasters' center fielder who turned into a second baseman in Davis' place -- fielded a Brown ground ball and stepped onto the second-base bag before throwing to first base for a double play.

Sparks flied out to end the game.

"Max Bolliger came in with a really nice inning, and then Mark (Walther) came in and closed it out," Niebuhr said. "I'm really happy with the pitching staff overall today.”

A purposeful revolving door on the mound

Buckley took a 1-0 lead in the second inning as Schrodt hit an infield single, stoke second base and advanced to third base on a passed ball before crossing home plate on a Zenner infield single as Royal tried unsuccessfully to throw Schrodt out at home plate.

Meanwhile, Buckley's starting pitcher, Austin Mendell, pitched two 1-2-3 innings that included four strikeouts.

Mendell was relieved on the mound by Kyle Flessner, one of four relievers to take the mound for the Dutchmasters in game two.

“That was the plan going into today – (to give work to) all our pitchers that we thought needed work," Niebuhr said. "We were in a situation where we had the ability to do that. We're the No. 1 seed. We knew (these games) weren't going to affect that much for us personally, so the plan was to give everybody some work, and that's what we did there in game two.”

There were also some lineup changes for the Dutchmasters in the field as Josh Krumwiede, Buckley's starting second baseman, was out of town.

“With us being in the situation we were in, a couple of guys said they weren't going to be here," Niebuhr said. "Fortunately, we were able to play games 19 and 20 in that kind of situation where we don't have to panic. We can get some guys some work, and that's what we were able to do today.”

Along with Zenner, Luis Rodriguez and Dalton Coplea -- each of whom graduated from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School the previous June -- Buckley had three more recent graduates -- Davis, Olympia; Bolliger, Tremont; Post, Kankakee Bishop McNarmara -- in its starting lineup for game two.

“We had an opportunity to give a lot of young guys a chance to play. They got an opportunity to really get a taste (of the EI League) in a tough atmosphere to play. Buckley-Royal is a very competitive atmosphere," Niebuhr said.

"Royal's never going to just lay down and let somebody beat you. Give them credit – they battled back in that second game. They didn't lay down. It's unfortunate that we split, but it's a good learning experience.”

With the young players, Buckley took a 4-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Royal tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning as Sparks singled to lead off before advancing to third base on a passed ball and crossing home plate on an RBI single to center field hit by Wolken.

In the top of the fifth, Buckley scored three runs.

Post singled to left field and Coplea walked with nobody out before Walder hit an RBI single to send Post across home plate. With one out, Stewart hit an RBI single on which another run scored on an defensive indifference at third base.

Meanwhile, Flessner pitched a 1-2-3 third inning as Flowers walked, but was picked off via a 1-3-4 pickle between Flessner, Zenner and Davis. Brown flied out to end the inning.

Royal scored seven runs, however, in the bottom of the fifth inning after Flessner was relieved on the mound by Ethan Krumwiede.

Aaron Schlueter walked and Flowers was hit by a pitch before each runner advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt hit by Griffin Warmbier. With two outs, Sparks hit a two-RBI single.

Jon Foster walked and Hoveln was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Krumwiede was relieved on the mound by Wicks, who allowed Wolken to hit a three-RBI double ot right field.

After Cribbett walked, Sclueter and Flowers each hit an RBI single.

“We expect to win, and we want to win every game. In that second game, we had the one bad inning, and it cost us, but we can learn from some of these things and continue to get better," Niebuhr said.

Zenner relieved Wicks on the mound. He forced Brown and Sparks into groundouts before hitting Foster with a pitch and forcing Hoveln to fly out to Coplea in left field.

“Minus a couple of guys in there, our pitching was really solid," Niebuhr said. "We had the one bad inning in there in the fifth inning in game two, but other than that, I thought we threw the ball really well."

Wolken pitched a five-inning four-hitter with three walks while striking out two batters for Royal before being relieved.

In the sixth inning, Davis and Rodriguez each walked and Post was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out, but Coplea hit into a 6-4-3 double play.

In the seventh inning, Schrodt walked with one out and Stewart reached base on an error, but Zenner grounded out and Bolliger struck out to end the game.

"I'm proud of the way they fought back," Dillman said. “We just stayed with it, started hitting the ball and played really good defense that game. We've got a good team. If our pitching will hold up, we can compete with anybody.”

Up next

The Dutchmasters and Giants will each end their regular season in the EI League Jamboree next Sunday in Buckley.

The Dutchmasters, who are the No. 1 seed, will face the No. 2 seed, which will be either the Champaign Dream -- which is 11-9 after splitting a doubleheader with the Gifford-Flatville Giflats -- or the Central Illinois Legends (9-9 as of Saturday).

"We'll go into the Jamboree as the No. 1 seed next week. We'll see who we play. So far, our record is not too bad," Niebuhr said.

The Giants, meanwhile, will be either the fourth or fifth seed.

“We're looking forward to the tournament. It'll put everybody in their place. We'll take what (seed) we get. We've got to beat anybody anyway, so we'll be ready," Dillman said. "Our offense is hitting the ball. Our defense is playing well. If we just get a couple of good outing from our pitchers to keep us in the game, we'll be in good shape.”

Following the Jamboree, the EI League will start its tournament with quarterfinal games the next Saturday and semifinal games the following Sunday.

“I don't know who were going to play," Walder said. "It might actually be (Royal).”

Money raised for wife of former player

All the proceeds from Sunday's doubleheader went to benefiting Macy Tester, the wife of former Giants player Tyler Tester.

Macy Tester was diagnosed with Leukemia. The event raised $2,150.

“We exceeded what our expectations were," Dillman said. "Our fans stepped up. We got some good donations from the home run derby and the gate. We chose to do it during the Buckley game because Royal and Buckley is a big rivalry, and we always have a big crowd, so we wanted to raise as much money for Macy as we could to get her through her issues. Hopefully, it'll help out. Every little bit helps in that situation.”

Along with gate fees, money was also raised via a 50/50 raffle -- which drew $220 with the winner donating his prize to the cause -- and entry feels for a fans' home run derby held between games one and two.

“On behalf of Buckley, for Mr. Tester and his wife, I'm happy that we were able to raise some money for their family today," Niebuhr said. "We wish them nothing but the best, and hope that she can beat this. We're definitely rooting for them.”

Game 1

Buckley Dutchmasters 9, Royal Giants 3

BUC 000 000 108 -- 9 6 2

ROY 102 000 000 -- 3 6 1

W -- Mark Walther, IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB. L -- Markus White, 2.2 IP, 7 R, 4 H, 2 K, 5 BB.

Buckley -- Jake Stewart 1-5, RBI. Robb Wicks 2 BB. Jonny Walder 1-4, 2 RBIs. Trey Russell 2-5, RBI. Drew Schrodt 1-5, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Jay Eshleman 1-2, 2 BB.Andy Davis 2 BB. Dalton Coplea 2 BB.

Royal -- Kevin Sweeney 3-3. Thomas Wolken 1-3. Ty Brown 2-4.

Game 2

Royal Giants 8, Buckley Dutchmasters 4

BUC 010 030 0 -- 4 5 0

ROY 000 170 x -- 8 6 2

W -- Thomas Wolken, 4 IP, H, R, 4 K, BB. L -- Ethan Krumwiede, 0.2 IP, H, 5 R, 2 BB.

Buckley (15-5) -- Dylan Post 1-4. Jonny Walder 1-3, RBI. Drew Schrodt 1-3. Jake Stewart 1-4, RBI. Andrew Zenner 1-4.

Royal (9-11) -- Brandon Sparks 2-4, 2 RBIs. Thomas Wolken 2-3, 2B, 4 RBIs. Aaron Schluter 1-2, RBI. Cody Flowers 1-1, RBI.