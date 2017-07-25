BUCKLEY — The Eastern Illinois Baseball League regular season will conclude with the EI Jamboree next Sunday in Buckley.

The Buckley Dutchmasters, who are the No. 1 seed, will face the No. 2-seeded Champaign Dream at 4 p.m.

“We’ll go into the Jamboree as the No. 1 seed next week. We’ll see who we play. So far, our record is not too bad,” Dutchmasters manager Brock Niebuhr said.

The fifth-seeded Royal Giants, meanwhile, will face the No. 6-seeded Paxton Swedes at 11 a.m.

“We’re looking forward to the tournament. It’ll put everybody in their place. We’ll take what (seed) we get. We’ve got to beat anybody anyway, so we’ll be ready,” Dillman said. “Our offense is hitting the ball. Our defense is playing well. If we just get a couple of good outing from our pitchers to keep us in the game, we’ll be in good shape.”

The third-seeded Central Illinois Legends will face the No. 4-seeded Gifford-Flatville Giflats at 1:30 p.m.

Following the Jamboree, the EI League will start its tournament with quarterfinal games the next Saturday and semifinal games the following Sunday.

“I don’t know who were going to play,” Dutchmasters player Jonny Walder said. “It might actually be (Royal).”

EI STANDINGS

Team W-L

Buckley Dutchmasters 15-5

Central Illinois Legends 11-9

Champaign Dream 11-9

Gifford-Flatville Giflats 10-10

Royal Giants 9-11

Paxton Swedes 4-16



EI SCORES



SUNDAY, July 23

Buckley Dutchmasters 9-4, Royal Giants 3-8

Central Illinois Legends 11-12, Paxton Swedes 0-2

Gifford-Flatville Giflats 5-2, Champaign Dream 2-7



EI SCHEDULE



SUNDAY, July 30

EI LEAGUE JAMBOREE

At Scheiwe Field, Buckley

No. 6 Paxton Swedes vs. No. 5 Royal Giants, 11 a.m.

No. 3 Central Illinois Legends vs. No. 4 Gifford-Flatville Giflats, 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Champaign Dream vs. No. 1 Buckley Dutchmasters, 4 p.m.