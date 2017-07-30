Danville Gold Junior Legion baseball team advances to state finals

SALEM -- Mason Ecker, a Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior-to-be, is part of a Danville Post 2010 Junior Gold baseball team that advanced to the title game of the American Legion Junior State Tournament.
Danville defeated Breeze 2-1 as Ecker went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Ecker drove in what would be the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly ball to left field in a 6-5 win Friday over Salem. He finished the game wiht two RBIs.
In a 5-4 win over Highland that same Friday, Ecker hit 1-for-3 with an RBI as his team improved to a record of 26-12.
