Danville Gold Junior Legion baseball team advances to state finals

SALEM -- Mason Ecker, a Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior-to-be, is part of a Danville Post 2010 Junior Gold baseball team that advanced to the title game of the American Legion Junior State Tournament.

Danville defeated Breeze 2-1 as Ecker went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Ecker drove in what would be the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly ball to left field in a 6-5 win Friday over Salem. He finished the game wiht two RBIs.

In a 5-4 win over Highland that same Friday, Ecker hit 1-for-3 with an RBI as his team improved to a record of 26-12.