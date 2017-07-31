Buckley Dutchmasters defeat Champaign Dream 4-3 in EI League Jamboree

Rob Winnicki, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from teammate Jonny Walder after scoring a run during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Champaign Dream.

BUCKLEY -- There was no late-inning comeback this time -- and ironically, the Buckley Dutchmasters did not want one to happen.

Going into Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree, the Dutchmasters' previous two victories involved a game-winning run scored in the final inning.

In its Sunday EI Jamboree game against the No. 2-seeded Champaign Dream, top-seeded Buckley looked to avoid a late-inning rally as it led 4-3 through four innings of the seven-inning contest.

The Dutchmasters succeeded via a 4-3 score.

“It's always good to get a lead and hold it," said Andrew Zenner, who picked up the save on the mound for the Dutchmasters. "You always want to be on top, and to come out with a victory is very good. Champaign's a good team. It was a really nice win today.”

Taking the lead

Although a walkoff hit was not necessary, the Dutchmasters did need a rally as it went into the fourth inning trailing 3-2.

Rob Winnicki led off the inning with a double to right field on a 2-0 pitch.

“I was glad to get something figured out," Winnicki said. "I've been in a bit of a slump for a while, so hopefully, we'll get it turned around here before the postseason starts and get hot at the right time.”

Winnicki went into the Jamboree with a .179 batting average through 56 at-bats and a .270 on-base percentage through 64 plate appearances.

On Sunday, Winnicki went 2-for-2 with a sixth-inning single to right field and a hit-by-pitch in the second inning to go with his fourth-inning double.

“It was really good to see him come out of it offensively," Dutchmasters manager Brock Niebuhr said. "Hopefully, that's going to mean some good production out of the bottom of our lineup. If he gets going, he's going to be a really tough out in the postseason.”

After Jay Eshleman was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base, Jake Stewart laid a sacrifice bunt down near Dream catcher Mikey Namoff, whose erroneous throw resulted in Winnicki crossing home plate for the tying run.

With Stewart on second base and Eshleman on third, Josh Krumwiede hit a sacrifice fly ball to right field that sent Eshleman across home plate for the go-ahead run.

In his previous at-bat, Krumwiede struck out with runners on second and third base in the second inning.

“He got me to strike out the previous at-bat. I kind of had an idea that we was going to go with that high fastball again, and I just choked up and tried to put it in play," said Krumwiede, who finished the game hitting 1-for-2 with a double.

"He threw me a pitch that I was able to handle and get to the outfield. I was happy I could come through there when I wasn't able to come through the previous time when the bases were loaded. I kind of made up for it there. When you have guys on base and are able to cash in and score some runs, you're going to do well in this game.”

In spite of Krumwiede's strikeout, the Dutchmasters (16-5) scored two runs in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Evan Regez walked and Winnicki was hit by a pitch before Jay Eshleman hit a bunt single along the third-base line to load the bases.

After Stewart grounded into a fielder's choice at home plate, Winnicki crossed home plate on a passed ball to tie the game at 1-1 with Krumwiede at bat.

After Krumwiede struck out, Jonny Walder drew a walk, on which Eshleman scored on a wild pitch on ball four.

“I thought we did a nice job putting together quality at-bats, making their pitcher work and not getting ourselves out," Niebuhr said. "I thought we battled at the plate. We took advantage of a couple of wild pitches. We executed on the sacrifice fly and scored a run, so pitching and defense and small ball – finding ways to score and continuing to put the pressure on offensively – I thought we did all of those things today.”

In the first inning, Krumwiede doubled to right field, Walder reached base on a third-strike passed ball and Robb Wicks singled to left field to load the bases with two outs, but Drew Schrodt hit into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

When it counted, however, the bats came through for Buckley, said Krumwiede.

“We were able to get some clutch hits with runners in scoring position," Krumwiede said. "That's what this game is all about – you've got to cash in when you get guys on base, and we were able to do that today.”

Kyle Pool, the Dutchmasters' starting pitcher, struck out Kurtis Brown and forced Cully Day to pop out to the shortstop Jay Eshleman and Tom Kenney to line out to Krumwiede in a 1-2-3 first inning.

In the top of the second inning, Cole Taylor hit an infield single and Jon Goebel reached base on an error by Wicks at third base before Cole Hamilton hit into a 5-4 fielder's choice. Tanner Russell then singled to left field to send Taylor across home plate to give the Dream a 1-0 lead.

Champaign (11-10) reclaimed the lead at 3-2 with two runs in the top of the third inning as Tom Kenney hit a leadoff single to center field and Day walked before Brown hit a double to right field to send both runners across home plate.

In the top of the fourth inning, Joe Kenney reached base on an error by Wicks, but in the next at-bat, Namoff hit a ground ball to Wicks, who threw to Krumwiede for a force out at second base. Krumwiede then threw to Winnicki at first base to complete a 5-4-3 double play.

Pool was relieved by Jimmy Brandt after four innings. Pool was credited with the win on the mound as he allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits while striking out two batters and walking two.

“Kyle pitched a good game," Krumwiede said. "He didn't go as long as he probably would have liked to, but he kept us in it.”

Protecting the lead

In the Dream's first at-bat of the fifth inning, Day hit a ground ball on which Krumwiede, Buckley's second baseman, made a diving stop before throwing to Winnicki for a close out.

“There are two things you've got to do on plays like that. First, you've got to get it in your glove, which is easier said than done sometimes," Krumwiede said. "Then you've got to get up and make a throw, so I didn't have much time. He's a fast runner, but those are the kind of plays you dream of when you're a little kid out in the yard. I was able to stop it and make a good throw, and Rob was able to make a nice stretch at first base. It went well.”

“Josh Krumwiede made an outstanding play at second base," Niebuhr added.

Brown and Taylor each singled to right field in the next two at-bats and Jon Goebel was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cole Hamilton grounded into a fielder's choice as Brandt fielded the ground ball and threw to the catcher Regez at home plate to force out Brown.

Tanner Russell then flied out to Stewart at center field to end the scoring threat.

"Pitchers filled their positions. Jimmy Brandt pitched himself out of that bases-loaded jam," Niebuhr said. "I thought we played really well today.”

Zenner went to the mound in the sixth inning.

He struck out Joe Kenney before Namoff singled on a line drive to left field.

In the next at-bat, however, Tom Kenney grounded into a double play as Zenner fielded the ground ball and threw to Jay Eshleman at second base. Eshleman then threw to Winnicki at first base to complete the 1-6-3 double play.

"Jay made a couple of really nice plays in the hole at shortstop," Niebuhr said. "I thought we played really well defensively."

In the top of the seventh inning, Day flied out to Stewart at center field before Zenner struck out Brown and Cole Taylor grounded out to Jay Eshleman -- who moved to third base in the seventh inning -- to end the game.

Zenner picked up the save as he finished his two innings of work with two strikeouts and no runs allowed on one hit and no walks.

“I felt good today," Zenner said. "I felt good in the bullpen.”

It was the fourth appearance on the mound for Zenner, who has a 0.71 earned-run average with 14 strikeouts through 12 2/3 innings.

Since mid-March, Zenner -- who will play college ball for John A. Logan College -- has played for three different teams.

During his senior year at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, Zenner had a 0.00 ERA with an 8-0 record and 77 strikeouts for the Panthers.

Zenner also pitched for the Ford-Iroquois Post 432 Senior Legion baseball team this summer, posting a 1.50 ERA and a 2-0 record with 31 strikeouts through 28 innings.

“The competition's a little different from high school to here. We're playing a lot of college guys," Zenner said. "There are mainly high school guys in Legion, too. It's always fun throwing wherever, but especially here.

"I've been with a lot of good teammates in high school and Legion. With these guys, it's just different here in Buckley. It's really something special, and it's always fun to play here.”

On a high note

With the win, Buckley finished the regular season with a five-game lead in the EI League standings.

“It was a good win today," Niebuhr said. "I thought it was a really good brand of baseball between both teams. It was a quality EI game with pitching and defense, and we were fortunate to come out on top.”

The Dutchmasters clinched the outright EI League regular-season title on July 16 with a win over the Central Illinois Legends. Still, Winnicki and Krumwiede said, it felt good to end the regular season on a winning note.

“It did feel good," Winnicki said. "Even though we weren't really playing for anything, it's always good to win, especially when you win one game against the Dream. It's fun to go out there and compete. It's always good to get a win, especially here in Buckley.”

“No matter what the sport is, you want to be able to play your best right at the end of the year for the playoffs," Krumwiede added. "That's what it's all about. Hopefully, we can come out and play a good game next Sunday and go from there. In the postseason, it's one game at a time, so we've got to really focus on the task at hand, and I think we'll do that next week.”

Up next

Buckley will enter the EI League Tournament next weekend as the top seed.

“At this point, everybody's 0-0. It's a brand-new season. It's win or go home," Niebuhr said. "Fortunately, we put ourselves in a good spot where we get an opportunity to see the team that we're going to play, and then we've got to win one game. We'll approach it that way. We're excited and looking forward to it. I thought we played well today. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum into next week.”

The Dutchmasters have won the last two tournament championships. They have more postseason titles (14) than any other team in the EI League.

“It's what we've played all year for," Winnicki said. "Hopefully, we keep playing well. We've got a good chance to go all the way, so hopefully, we execute and we get there.”

Buckley Dutchmasters 4, Champaign Dream 3

CHA 012 000 0 -- 3 7 1

BUC 020 200 x -- 4 5 2

W -- Kyle Pool, 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. L -- Connor Gremer, 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. S -- Andrew Zenner, 2 IP, H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.

Champaign (11-10) -- Tom Kenney 1-4, R. Cully Day R. Kurtis Brown 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Cole Taylor 2-4. Tanner Russell 1-3, RBI. Mikey Namoff 1-3.

Buckley (16-5) -- Rob Winnicki 2-2, 2B, 2 R. Jay Eshleman 1-2, 2 R. Jake Stewart RBI. Josh Krumwiede 1-2, 2B, RBI. Robb Wicks 1-3.