Buckley Dutchmasters, Gifford-Flatville Giflats to host EI League Tournament games next weekend; Giflats' Mike Plecki, Austin Tabeling selected for awards

RANTOUL -- The Eastern Illinois Baseball League's board of managers and commissioners set the schedule for its 2017 postseason tournament at its meeting on Monday.

The No. 1-seeded Buckley Dutchmasters (16-5) and No. 2-seeded Gifford-Flatville Giflats will each host the tournament quarterfinals and semifinals on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The Giflats, Champaign Dream and Central Illinois Legends each ended the regular season with an 11-10 record.

The Giflats won the three-way tiebreaker via a 6-3 combined head-to-head record against the Dream and Legends while the Dream took the third seed with a 5-3 head-to-head record and the Legends had a 2-7 head-to-head record.

The Dream and No. 6-seeded Paxton Swedes (4-17) will face each other in Gifford at noon Sunday in one of the quarterfinal matchups. The winner will face the Giflats in the semifinals 30 minutes after the conclusion of its quarterfinal contest.

During the regular season, the Swedes swept the Dream via forfeit on May 28, but were swept by Champaign via 11-11, 1-1 score on June 18. They were swept twice by the Giflats via 2-6, 1-4 score on May 21 and via 8-12, 4-8 score on July 16.

The Legends and No. 5-seeded Royal Giants (10-11) will face each other in Buckley at noon Sunday. The winner will face the Dutchmasters in the semifinals 30 minutes after the conclusion of its quarterfinal contest.

In the regular season, Buckley -- which enters the tournament as the two-time defending champions -- swept the Legends via 14-3, 0-1 score on Saturday, May 27, and split with Central Illinois via 5-2 loss in game one and 5-4 win in game two on July 16.

Against the Giants, the Dutchmasters split via a 9-3 win in game one and an 8-4 loss in game two on July 23 and split another twinbill via 14-7 loss in game one and 7-6 win in game two on June 25.

The best-of-three championship series will take place on Aug. 12-13.

Game one will be played at the home field of the lower-seeded team -- unless that is the Legends or Dream, who each deferred home-field advantage -- at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Game two will be played at the home field of the higher-seeded team -- unless that is the Legends or Dream -- at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Game three, if necessary, will be played 35-40 minutes after the conclusion of game two.

The weekend of Aug. 19-20 will be used, if necessary, for make-up games and will be considered as the last possible weekend of play.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Mike Plecki of the Gifford-Flatvile Giflats was selected for the Ralph Loschen Most Outstanding Player Award and was the Dick Franzen Batting Champion.

Plecki finished the regular season with a .461 batting average, producing 11 RBIs, 15 runs scored and 14 stolen bases through 76 at-bats.

Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters and Blake Hoveln of the Royal Giants were also nominated for the Most Outstanding Player Award. Plecki received three votes at Monday's meeting while Krumwiede had two votes and Hoveln received one vote.

Krumwiede hit .333 with 18 RBIs, 17 runs scored, a home run, eight doubles and two stolen bases through 69 at-bats. Hoveln hit .321 with two home runs, 13 RBIs and 14 runs scored through 56 at-bats.

Austin Tabeling of the Giflats was selected for the Virgil Scheiwe Most Outstanding Pitcher Award.

Tabeling posted a 1.21 earned-run average and six wins while striking out 53 batters through 74 1/3 innings pitched.

Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters was also nominated for the award. Tabeling won the award via 5-1 vote.

Pool posted a 1.94 ERA and a 6-3 record with 47 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The awards will be presented prior to game two of the EI League Tournament championship series.

EASTERN ILLINOIS BASEBALL LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

SUNDAY, Aug. 6

At Buckley

Game 1 -- No. 4 Central Illinois Legends vs. No. 5 Royal Giants, noon

At Gifford

Game 2 -- No. 3 Champaign Dream vs. No. 6 Paxton Swedes, noon

SEMIFINALS

SUNDAY, Aug. 6

At Buckley

Game 3 -- No. 1 Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Winner Game 1, 30 minutes after the end of Game 1

At Gifford

Game 4 -- No. 2 Gifford-Flatville Giflats vs. Winner Game 2, 30 minutes after the end of Game 2

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

Best-of-three series

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

Game 1 (at lower seed*), 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, Aug 13

Game 2 (at higher seed*), 1 p.m.

Game 3 if necessary (at higher seed*), 35-40 minutes after the end of Game 2

* -- The Champaign Dream and Central Illinois Legends deferred home-field advantage