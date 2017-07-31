EI League roundup: Gifford-Flatville defeats Legends, moves into three-way tie for second place

BUCKLEY -- The Gifford-Flatville Giflats defeated the Central Illinois Legends 7-1 on Sunday in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree.
With the win, coupled with the Champaign Dream's loss to the Buckley Dutchmasters, the Giflats (11-10) moved into a second-place tie with the Dream and Legends.
Seedings for the EI League Tournament will be determined tonight.
Josh Oliveras hit 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Giflats against the Legends. Matt Miller hit 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Mike Plecki went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two walks. Max Nelson hit 2-for-5 with a run scored while Chris Deaville (1-for-2) scored two runs.
Austin Tabeling pitched a complete game for G-F, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out five batters and walking one.
Gifford-Flatville 7, Central Illinois 1
CIL 000 001 0 -- 1 4 1
G-F 000 403 x -- 7 12 1
W -- Austin Tabeling, 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 5 K, BB.
Gifford-Flatville (11-10) -- Mike Plecki 2-3, 2 R, 2 BB. Max Nelson 2-5, R. Chris Deaville 1-2, 2 R. Ryne Bundy 1-3, R. Josh Oliveras 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Tabeling 3 BB. Matt Miller 3-4, 2 RBIs.
EI STANDINGS
Team W-L RF-RA
Buckley 16-5 129-96
Gifford-Flatville 11-10 117-87
Champaign 11-10 117-102
Central Illinois 11-10 118-106
Royal 10-11 110-99
Paxton 4-17 66-168
NOTE: RF stands for runs scored. RA stands for runs allowed
EI SCORES
SUNDAY, July 30
Buckley Dutchmasters 4, Champaign Dream 3
Gifford-Flatville Giflats 7, Central Illinois Legends 1
Royal Giants 11, Paxton Swedes 1
