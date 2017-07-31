Paxton Swedes end regular season with loss to Royal Giants in EI League Jamboree

Stohne Stetler (35) of the Paxton Swedes tags a runner out at home plate during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against the Royal Giants.

BUCKLEY -- With an 11-1 six-inning loss to the Royal Giants in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree, the Paxton Swedes ended their regular season with a record of 4-17.

"It just hasn't worked out the way we thought it was going to with guys deciding to decommit from us," Swedes player/coach Mark Prina said.

The decommits were costly for the Swedes in the first and fourth innings, as an error in right field led to the Giants taking a 2-0 lead in the opening inning and another error in right field in the fifth inning led to Royal extending its lead to 5-1.

Blake Hoveln doubled to left field with two outs before Thomas Wolken hit a fly ball to right field that was not caught by Jacob Whitehead.

The error resulted in Hoveln crossing home plate before Kevin Sweeney hit an RBI single to right field to extend Royal's lead to 2-0.

Up 2-1, the Giants (10-11) put the leadoff runner on second base in the fourth inning as Sweeney hit another fly ball that resulted in another error by Whitehead. An infield single by Jake Cribett put runners on first and second base before a sacrifice bunt by Aaron Schlueter put them in scoring position.

Nick Meredith then sent a runner home via an infield single as Tanner Regez could not throw Sweeney out at home plate. Swedes pitcher Colin Sullivan bobbled a ground ball hit by Griffin Warmbier, resulting in another run crossing home plate. Meredith crossed home plate on a defensive indifference as he stole third base.

"We've got guys playing out of position who aren't normal outfielders. It's not their fault. It's just the way it's gone," Prina said. "We probably should have been up 1-0 through three or four innings there. If we catch the two balls in the outfield, they don't score a run in the first couple of innings. That's just been our season."

The Swedes got on the board with a run in the second inning as Brian Paul walked with one out before Whitehead hit an RBI single to send him across home plate to cut Paxton's deficit to 2-1.

"That was good. We competed," Prina said. "We just didn't have enough firepower in our lineup to put big numbers up. We need it to be a close game to have a chance, and we just didn't catch the baseball."

After Jordan Glad reached base on an error to lead off the top of the third inning, the Swedes had a chance to tie the game as Prina advanced Glad to second base with one out via sacrifice bunt.

Chase Elson struck out and Curtis Norman grounded out, however, to leave him stranded.

In the fourth inning, Brian Paul doubled to right field with one out, but Tanner Regez and Whitehead each grounded out to end the inning with Matt Miller pitching in relief for the Giants.

In the fifth inning, Mark Miller singled and Glad was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second.

Matt Miller struck out Prina, Elson and Curtis Norman to retire the Swedes.

"That's baseball. I thought we were pretty decent today as far as putting the ball in play and competing at the plate," Prina said.

"(Miller) used to be one of the pitchers in this league, and he was pretty good today. He shut us down there in that one inning where we had a chance to climb back into it. Good pitching beats good hitting any day of the week, but if you catch the baseball, you don't have to score as many runs. It should have been a tighter game."

Isaiah Robles, Royal's starting pitcher, struck out three batters and walked one while allowing one run on two hits through three innings pitched.

Nick McCann went to the mound for the Giants in the sixth inning, pitching a 1-2-3 inning as Paxton's Stohne Stetler, Paul and Regez each grounded out.

"We got all of our pitchers a little bit of work," Royal manager Tim Dillman said.

"We did what we needed to do. We're just getting ready for the tournament and giving everybody a little bullpen work today so we'll be ready to go next week."

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Royal added two runs to its lead.

Hoveln and Wolken each hit a single before Sweeney hit into a fielder's choice as Prina, the Swedes' third baseman, threw to the catcher Stetler, who tagged Hoveln out at home plate.

Cribbett then sent a run home via a bloop single to left field before Schlueter hit an RBI single into left field. Meredith sent two runs across home plate with a double to left-center field.

"The middle of our lineup hit really well," Tim Dillman said. "That set the table for us. We had some good at-bats. Hopefully, we'll carry this right into next week and score a lot of runs against whoever we play next week."

Sullivan pitched five innings for the Swedes, allowing nine runs on 13 hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

"I thought Colin threw a good game today," Prina said. "He competed for us and gave us a chance. We just didn't catch the baseball for him. That should have been a much different game, but that's just the way it has been."

Mark Miller pitched in relief for the Swedes to start a sixth inning in which the Giants scored two runs to force the 10-run rule.

Miller walked Cody Flowers, Hoveln and Wolken to load the bases before he was relieved by Glad.

Sweeney then drew a bases-loaded walk to send Flowers home before a wild pitch resulted in Hoveln crossing home plate for the game-clinching run.

The Swedes will play in the EI League Tournament next weekend.

"All we can do is show up and compete, and we'll see what happens," Prina said. "Next week will hopefully be a different story for us for once. Maybe we'll catch lightning in a bottle, and it'll work out for us for once.

"I think we have a chance to compete next week. We've been in a game with every team in this league. It's just a matter of putting it together and finishing it. We're going to come back next week and compete."

Connor Allen, who has not played for the Swedes this season due to job requirements, is taking next Sunday off from work to play for Paxton.

"It'll just be nice to have him," Prina said. "He's a good player. It'll be his first game, so he'll be rusty, but he can catch a baseball and he's a dangerous bat. Next week, we'll have more guys coming back -- three more bats that can play the positions and give us some help in the outfield."

Mark Strebin, who has played in a college league all summer, will be back due to that season reaching its conclusion. Prina said Jeffrey Thompson should also be back in center field.

"All of a sudden, you get pretty decent again and can put a lineup together that can do some damage, but the bottom line is we've got to throw strikes and catch the baseball," Prina said. "If we don't do that, it doesn't matter who we have."

Royal Giants 11, Paxton Swedes 1

PAX 010 000 -- 1 3 2

ROY 200 342 -- 11 11 1

W -- Robles, 3 IP, R, H, 3 K, BB. L -- Colin Sullivan, 5 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 4 K, 0 BB.

Royal (10-11) -- Blake Hoveln 3-3. Thomas Wolken 1-2. Kevin Sweeney 1-3, 2 RBIs. Jake Cribbett 3-3, RBI. Aaron Schlueter 1-3, RBI. Nick Meredith 2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs. Griffin Warmbier 1-3.

Paxton (4-17) -- Brian Paul 1-2, 2B. Jacob Whitehead 1-2, RBI. Mark Miller 1-2.