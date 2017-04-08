GCMS head coach Dustin White, third from left, talks to his team at the beginning of Friday’s practice.

GIBSON CITY -- Twenty kids tried out for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team for the 2017 season.

"(That's( the highest number had in a while," GCMS head coach Dustin White said. "We're pretty happy with the numbers we've got. We're pretty happy with what they've done and the kids who are playing drastic amounts of baseball in the summer, so that should, hopefully, pay dividends here when we start getting things going."

At the end of practice on Friday, that number was dwindled down to a roster of 18.

"That's been a pretty hard decision," White said. "It doesn't feel like we're a big team, physically. I kind of feel like that every year. I feel like we've got a lot of little guys out there, but we do have a couple of kids with some good pop.

"I've been really happy with the way that we've swung the bats. We had a lot of kids play a lot of baseball this summer. They're coming in with a pretty good experience level, so that's been nice to have. We haven't really had to go over some of hte extreme basics, so we've been able to bypass some of those things."

Two of the kids, including Hunter Brewer, are out for their third year. Brewer will pitch and play shortstop, along with being GCMS's leadoff hitter.

"They kind of know what's going on. They're taking on some pretty good leadership roles. We'll see how that translates into next week, but so far, I've been pretty pleased with the effort and some of the leadership that we've had," White said.

"Brewer is probably the most baseball-knowledgable kid that we have. He's the kid who has played the most baseball. He's probably been the best leader-type kid that we've had so far. Brewer does a nice job. We've got a good crop of seventh-graders who got some good playing time last year as sixth-graders who are going to be very helpful for us."

Five of the Falcons' 20 players are eighth-graders, including Markus Miguel.

"Markus Miguel is a big kid, physcially, for his age," White said. "His size is going to be a huge weapon for him. He's probably our biggest offensive weapon. If we can get him to consistently put the ball in play, he'll be able to do some damage for us."

Although he is in eighth grade as well and has played summer ball, Jake Zumwalt is entering his first year with GCMS Middle School's baseball program.

"He's got a lot of speed and a lot of quickness," White said. "We're hoping for some big things for him."

GCMS's "A" team starting lineup will consist solely of eighth- and seventh-grade players while the "B" team will have predominantly sixth-grade boys, White said

"We've got a couple of sixth-graders whom we'll throw in there that'll spare us a little bit. When somebody's pitching, we'll move a guy around a little bit," White said. "We've got a couple of kids in sixth grade who have really shown some promise in the last four days. I'm really happy with their development as well."

The seventh-grade group will include Kellan Fanson and Mason Kutemeier.

"This year, he has a pretty good size," White said. "He'll get a lot of innings on the mound for us. He's done a nice job, and he played a lot of baseball this summer. I've been really happy with Mason Kutemeier and the size that he has grown into. As a seventh-grader, he's a big kid, and he did a really nice job as a sixth-grader for us at first base last year. Hopefully, that will continue."

The Falcons' 18-game season starts with a home doubleheader against Iroquois West at 9 a.m. Saturday.

"I'm pretty happy with (the schedule)," White said. "There's not much else we can do at this level. There's not a whole lot of travel involved, so that's a good thing. We've got a lot of games in a short period of time, and then we'll see what happens in the postseason."

After home games against Tri-Point (4:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15) and Rantoul St. Malachy (4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17), road contest at Lexington (4:15 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18) and a road doubleheader at LeRoy (10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19), GCMS will host Prairie Central at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

"If we go over and play that game pretty tough, that usually is a pretty good sign," White said.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, GCMS will travel to Paxton to face Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Ford County-rivalry TCC contest.

"For the most part, I think PBL is the team that's always been the measuring stick," White said. "If you go out and hang with, or beat, PBL, that's pretty good. The rivalry with the two towns is big, at least for the parents."

Two of GCMS's non-conference games will be home against Fisher at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.

"That's a nice, close game for us," White said. "We don't have to go very far, so that's a nice deal."