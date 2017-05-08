PBL Junior High School baseball to start season with new head coach, starting lineup

PBL head coach Daron Johnson, middle, talks to his team at the end of Friday’s practice.

PAXTON -- In more than one way, the 2017 Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team is starting over.

Last fall, the Panthers went 9-4 and won their first regional championship since 2009.

Keagan Busboom is the only starter from that team returning this fall. Charlie Pound, another returner for this fall, served as a designated hitter toward the end of last year.

This year's PBL team is made up of 19 players -- seven eighth-graders and 12 seventh-graders.

"We're really inexperienced in terms of junior high baseball, but a lot of kids have played in the summer," PBL head coach Daron Johnson said. "A lot of those kids have grown, but we don't have a lot of experience returning. We're still in that competitive phase where they're all competing for positions."

Daron Johnson is taking over as head coach for Rick Johnson, who coached PBL to a record of 157-58 since 2006.

"I think my primary goal is to teach them the fundamentals and make sure they grow into fine young men and to get them to the next level," Daron Johnson said. "We just want to make sure that, when they go to high school, they have strong fundamentals and are people of character."

Though retired, Rick Johnson is back with the Panthers as a volunteer assistant along with fellow volunteer Pat Prina and newly-hired assistant coach Quinton Hatfill.

"We've got a tremendous group of adults working with them," Daron Johnson said. "It's just fantastic to say, 'Hey, coach, take our pitchers,' or, 'Coach, take our catches,' or 'Coach, take our outfielders.' You can totally trust that those folks are going to get the job done and teach some high-level fundamentals. I've been very pleased and very blessed. They're real gentleman. Their baseball knowledge is amazing."

While the Panthers are young, its pitching rotation and bullpen is deep.

The depth is needed, as the IESA implemented a pitch-count limit to its rules for baseball last winter.

The new IESA pitch-count limitation, approved by the IESA Board of Directors last January, allows a pitcher to throw a maximum of 90 pitches in one day.

If a pitcher throws 66-90 pitches in one day, four days of rest must follow; if a pitcher throws 51-65 pitches in one day, three days of rest must follow; if a pitcher throws 36-50 pitches in one day, two days of rest must follow; if a pitcher throws 21-35 pitches in one day, one day of rest must follow; and if a pitcher throws 1-20 pitches in a day, he can pitch the next day but is limited to a maximum of 70 pitches the second day.

The pitch count rules apply to regular season contests as well as the entire IESA state series.

"We do have some good arms," Daron Johnson said.

Busboom is one of the pitchers in the Panthers' rotation.

"Busboom throws really hard, and he's also an excellent catcher and shortstop," Johnson said.

Jeremiah Ager and Aiden Johnson add lefthanders to the rotation.

"They should really contribute. Anytime you can develop lefthanded pitching, that's always good to have," Johnson said.

Pound will pitch as well along with Cory Degarmo, Beau Kleinert, David King and Jacob Gronsky, whose brother, Jarred, was the winning pitcher in PBL's IESA Class 3A regional championship game victory over Champaign Jefferson.

"(Jacob) Gronsky's got a pretty strong arm," Johnson said. "Cory Degarmo looks good on the mound. We should be covered in terms of pitching. We've got arms. It's one thing to have an arm, and another thing to be a pitcher. We'll just have to see how that all pans out."

The Panthers' season begins Saturday, Aug. 12, with a 9 a.m. doubleheader at Fisher.

"I'm just really looking forward to it," Johnson said. "We've got a group of young men with very high character. They've had a terrific attitude the first week of practice," Johnson said. "The kids have worked hard the first week. I'm sure next week, they'll really be antsy to finally have a game."

Last year, all of PBL's doubleheaders were rained out.

"That's why we're so inexperienced this year, so hopefully, the weather will cooperate -- it has this week -- and we'll get our 17 games in," Johnson said.

The Panthers' non-conference schedule will continue at Tolono Unity at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, before PBL hosts Tri-Point at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Also included in PBL's non-conference schedule are Champaign St. Matthew (4:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21), Mahomet-Seymour in Paxton (4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24) and a home doubleheader against Rantoul Eater (10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9).

"Those should all be strong teams," Johnson said. "There's a good balance."