Paxton Swedes' 2017 season ends with loss to Champaign Dream in EI League Tournament quarterfinals

GIFFORD -- The Paxton Swedes' 2017 season came to an end with a 9-4 loss Sunday to the Champaign Dream in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament quarterfinals.

The Swedes (4-18) scored their only four runs in the last two innings. In the eighth inning, Jacob Bender walked and Tanner Regez singled before Prina walked to load the bases with nobody out.

Curtis Norman then drew a bases-lodaed walk to send Bender home before Regez and Prina crossed home plate in an inning in which Alan Paul drew a walk and Stohne Stetler reached base on an error.

In the ninth inning, Regez hit a one-out single before crossing home plate. Norman hit a two-out double during the inning.

Regez finished the game hitting 3-for-4 while Norman and Stetler each had a hit for Paxton.

Charlie Due took the loss on the mound for the Swedes.

The Dream took a 1-0 lead in the third inning as Nick Stokowski walked before crossing home plate on a Tom Kenney triple.

In the fifth inning, Stokowski hit a one-out double before he crossed home plate to extend Champaign's lead to 2-0. Cole Taylor and Jon Goebel each singled during the inning.

The Dream (13-10) extended their lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning as Tanner Russell hit a leadoff double before crossing home plate as Luke Beesley hit an RBI single to right field.

In the seventh inning, Champaign scored three runs to extend its lead to 6-0. Taylor was hit by a pitch and T. Kenney reached base on an error before Joe Kenney hit a three-run homer.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Stokowski, Taylor, Tom Kenney and Goebel each hit a one-out single. Stokowski, Taylor and Tom Kenney each crossed home plate to extend the Dream's lead to 9-3.

Taylor finished the game hitting 3-for-4 and Goebel went 3-for-5 while Stokowski and T. Kenney each hit 2-for-4.

Champaign Dream 9, Paxton Swedes 4

PAX 000 000 031 -- 4 5 4

CHA 001 011 33x -- 9 14 1

W -- Gremer. L -- Charlie Due.

Paxton (4-18) -- Mark Prina R, 3 BB. Curtis Norman 1-4. Stohne Stetler 1-3. Tanner Regez 3-4, 2 R.

Champaign (13-10) -- Stokowski 2-4, 2B, 3 R. Taylor 3-4, 2 R. T. Kenney 2-4, 3B, 2 R. Goebel 3-5. J. Kenney 1-4, HR, R. Russell 1-4, R. Crook 1-3. Beesley 1-4.