Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Baseball

PBL coaching changes (Aug. 11, 2017)

Fri, 08/11/2017 - 1:23pm | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda school board approved the hiring of Quinton Hatfill as junior high assistant baseball coach at Wednesday's board meeting.
 
The board also approved the hiring of Steve Waugh as the sixth-grade boys' basketball coach. Rick Johnson and Pat Prina were approved as volunteer coaches for junior high baseball.

Comments

The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments