Buckley Dutchmasters take 1-0 lead in best-of-three EI League Tournament championship series with 10-5 win over Champaign Dream

Evan Regez, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters is greeted by teammates in the dugout after producing a go-ahead RBI hit during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream on Saturday.

BUCKLEY — According to Evan Regez, “it runs in my family blood to get excited during playoff baseball.”

“It runs in the family of Herscher baseball,” Regez clarified.

The Buckley Dutchmasters catcher came up with two big plays for his team in the eighth inning of game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Champaign Dream, which Buckley won 10-5.

With two outs and the score tied at 4-4 in the top of the eighth, Regez hit a two-out single to center field to send Trey Russell across home plate for a go-ahead run.

With the Dream trailing 6-5 with one out and the potential tying run at second base in the bottom of the eighth, Regez threw to shortstop Jay Eshleman to pick Matt Crook off at second base.

“The throw was good, and Eshleman had a perfect tag,” Regez said.

In the ninth inning, the Dutchmasters (18-5) scored four insurance runs, including a three-run homer by Robb Wicks on an 0-2 count.

“As a hitter, you're trying to protect the plate,” Wicks said. “Sometimes, you just get more focused when you're down like that. That's all that happened. It looked like a beach ball. It hadn't been like that all day, but when you get in that focused, weird things like that happen.”

The Dutchmasters will host the Dream (13-11) in game two of the best-of-three championship series at 1 p.m. Sunday. Game three, if necessary, will be played 35-40 minutes after the conclusion of game two.

“I'm looking forward to it. We're halfway there, but just because you won on Saturday doesn't mean this thing is over,” Dutchmasters player/manager Brock Niebuhr said. “Champaign's going to be tough again tomorrow. We're going to have to battle our tails off, but we're looking forward to it.”

Buckley 10, Champaign Dream 5

BUC 300 010 024 — 10 12 1

CHA 000 110 210 — 5 9 0

W — Jimmy Brandt, IP, 3 H, ER, 0 K, 0 BB. L — Jeff Lavin, 9 IP, 12 H, 10 ER, 5 K, 5 BB. S — Brock Niebuhr, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, BB.

Buckley (18-5) — Jake Stewart 2-5, 2 R. Josh Krumwiede 1-3, 2 R, 2 BB. Jonny Walder R. Trey Russell 3-4, 2 2B, 3B, 4 RBIs, 3 R. Robb Wicks 1-5, HR, 4 RBIs, R. Evan Regez 4-5, RBI. Cole Eshleman R. Rob Winnicki 1-5, RBI.

Champaign (13-11) — Nick Stokowski 1-5, RBI. Cully Day 1-5. Tom Kenney 2-4, 3B, R. Jon Goebel 1-4, 2B, R. Joe Kenney 1-4, RBI. Matt Crook 1-4, 2B RBI. Connor Gross 2 R, 2 BB. Luke McConnell R. Mike Namoff 2-4, 2B, RBI.