Buckley Dutchmasters win third straight EI League Tournament championship with 7-5 game-two victory over Champaign Dream

Members of the Dutchmasters, and their fans, celebrate after the final out is made during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Champaign Dream on Sunday.

BUCKLEY — With a 7-5 victory over the Champaign Dream in game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series, the Buckley Dutchmasters three-peated as the league's postseason champion.

By winning in game two of the best-of-three championship series on Sunday, not only did the Dutchmasters claim their third straight tournament championship victory, but they have more postseason titles (15) than any other team in the EI League.

“It never gets old,” Buckley player/manager Brock Niebuhr said. “There's a lot of history here in Buckley. To be a small part of it is a blessing. The last three (titles) have all been equally fun. Not one stands out over the other.”

In each year of Buckley's three-peat, the Dutchmasters finished the best-of-three championship series in two games.

“We had a fun weekend, a tremendous weekend," Niebuhr said. "I'm very thankful for the crowd we had out here. They were outstanding. We had a lot of fun, and I'm happy to get it done in two (games). It was a lot of fun It's a lot of fun. We're really proud of it."

Newcomers shine in game two

After Sunday's game-two victory, Niebuhr -- a member of the Dutchmasters for more than a decade -- acknowledged that his team is a mix of veterans and younger players.

“We've had a good, core veteran group over the past few years, and I've got a feeling that, in time, that's going to change relatively soon, but we feel like we've got a good nucleus of young guys coming who can hopefully carry on that tradition," Niebuhr said.

Jake Stewart, a 2014 St. Joseph-Ogden graduate, is in his second year with Buckley. In 2015, he played for a Royal Giants team that lost to the Dutchmasters in the EI League Tournament.

“I haven't lost since, so I'd like to keep that streak going for as long as possible," Stewart said. "That's for sure. Let's keep this going another year. Thanks to everybody who has been supporting us. I couldn't ask for a better fanbase, that's for sure.”

Stewart helped his relatively-new team out in a big way on Sunday as he went 5-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.

“All we care about is getting a win. Individual stuff doesn't necessarily matter a whole lot as long as we get a win," Stewart said. “It doesn't get much better than winning a championship.”

He led off the third inning with a single to right field before scoring on a wild pitch to extend the Dutchamsters' lead to 2-0.

Josh Krumwiede walked in the next at-bat. Jonny Walder grounded into a double play, but the two outs led to Stewart advancing to third base.

In the fifth inning, an inning in which Buckley (19-5) extended its lead to 5-0, Stewart singled to left field to put runners on second and third base.

“Up and down the lineup, you could talk about different guys stepping up all weekend long. Today, it was Jake Stewart. He just had an outstanding day," Niebuhr said.

Jay Eshleman led off the inning with a walk before scoring on a wild pitch. After Walder and Trey Russell were each walked to load the bases, Stewart crossed home plate on a Robb Wicks groundout.

“As a leadoff guy, you just have to try to get on base,” Stewart said. “I got a really good (lineup) behind me that can drive some guys in and make some noise. My job is to get on base, and they'll drive me in from then on.”

After Drew Schrodt was hit by a pitch -- one of two hit batsmen yielded by the Dream -- to load the bases once again, Evan Regez drew a bases-loaded walk — one of 11 walks yielded by the Dream's pitching staff — to send Walder home to extend Buckley's lead to 5-0.

“Offensively, I thought our guys just had a great approach (at the plate) all weekend," Niebuhr said. "We were able to get ahead in some counts. The biggest thing is we didn't miss this weekend when we had the opportunity to drive in runs.

"The guys were really focused and dialed into every single at-bat and every single pitch. They put together good at-bats. They were just outstanding. We always expect that, when we score seven runs, our pitching staff will hold that up.”

Regez hit 1-for-2 with two walks and Russell was 1-for-1 with a couple of walks in game two after hitting 4-for-5 and 3-for-4, respectively, in game one on Saturday.

“I thought Trey Russell had a great weekend, Niebuhr said. “Evan Regez hitting out of the No. 7 spot was very productive. Up and down the lineup, different guys in different situations stepped it up and got it done for us. When you win like this, it's usually not just one guy, but several guys stepping up in big situations, and that's what happened today.”

Andrew Zenner, a first-year Dutchmaster and 2017 Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School graduate, threw six innings of shutout baseball as Buckley's starting pitcher.

Zenner retired his first six batters as Joe Kenney, Cully Day and Tom Kenney each flied out in the first inning. In the second inning, Nick Stokowski flied out to Stewart, Jon Goebel grounded out to Buckley third-baseman Robb Wicks and Noah Niswonger grounded out to the second-baseman Krumwiede.

After Connor Gross lined out to Krumwiede to lad off the fourth inning, Mike Namoff singled to left field. Luke Beesley flied out to Stewart at center field before Joe Kenney singled to center field to put runners on first and second base.

Tom Kenney and Stokowski each flied out in the fourth inning before Goebel singled to left field, Niswonger hit an infield single and Gross walked to load the bases. Namoff then grounded into a a fielder's choice to Wicks.

In the fifth inning, Beesley popped out in foul territory to first-baseman Rob Winnicki before Joe Kenney doubled to left field. Day and Tom Kenney then grounded out to Krumwiede to leave Joe Kenney stranded at third base.

Stokowski flied out to left field and Goebel grounded out to shortstop Jay Eshleman to start the sixth inning, but Niswonger singled to left field and Gross lined a base hit to center field. Namoff then popped out to Eshleman.

Zenner finished his outing with one run allowed on eight hits and one walk with one strikeout through 6 1/3 innings.

“I felt good today. My defense picked me up a lot. The defense was really good today. I felt good out there,” Zenner said. I'm glad we could come out and get a win, especially in a championship game.”

After game one, Niebuhr said he was undecided on whether Zenner or Austin Mendell would start game two.

“He just told me yesterday to be ready to pitch, and then during batting practice today, he told me I was starting," Zenner said. "I got in a groove, and it worked out for me today.”

“We decided to throw the kid out there and see what he can do," Niebuhr said. "We all felt like we were going to win this first game, but we all said, 'If we don't, we've got a veteran guy (– Mendell –) that we've got in our back pocket for game three.”

Veterans step up as well

Russell, who has been a member of the Dutchmasters since 2010, was hit by a pitch with two outs in the sixth inning.

His hit-by-pitch loaded the bases as Eshleman and walked and Stewart hit an infield single before Krumwiede -- a seven-year Buckley veteran -- sent them both into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt.

As Russell slid back to first base, Dream catcher Mike Namoff committed a throwing error that led to Eshleman and Stewart each crossing home plate.

Russell tried to reach third base on the error, but was tagged out to end the inning after the two runs crossed home plate.

“It's a fair trade. I'll take it. I knew he wasn't covering the bag, so I figured the right fielder was far enough from the ball that I could try to take third (base). They caught me, though," Russell said. "Getting runs. That's all that matters.”

The two runs unconventionally driven in by Russell would turn out to be the game-winning runs as Champaign rallied with four runs in the seventh inning to cut their deficit to 7-4 and tallied another run in the ninth.

After Beesley singled to center field and Zenner struck out Joe Kenney, Zenner was relieved by Kyle Flessner.

Day walked before Tom Kenney singled to right field to send Beesley and Day across home plate. After Flessner hit Stokowski with a pitch to put runners on first and second base, he was relieved by Mendell, a three-year veteran with the Dutchmasters.

“I approached Mendell and said, 'I could use you out of the bullpen,' and he was willing to do that," Niebuhr said.

Goebel then sent two runs home with a double to left field, but Mendell got Niswonger to ground out to Eshleman and Gross flied out to Stewart to leave Goebel stranded in scoring position.

In the eighth inning, Mendell forced Namoff to pop out to Eshleman and Beesley to fly out to Schrodt. After Joe Kenney hit a two-out double to left field and and Day walked, Mendell was relieved on the mound by Mark Walther who got Tom Kenney to ground out to Krumwiede to leave the Dream scoreless through the inning.

"Mendell came in and got some big outs for us," Niebuhr said. “I can't speak enough about the guys in general – just the way they accept their roles. There are 26 guys in here, and you're only playing nine innings. Not everybody is going to necessarily be on the field, but everybody accepted their role and was a major piece to this season.”

In the ninth inning, the Dream cut its deficit to two runs at 7-5.

Walther forced Stokowski to line out to Schrodt and Goebel to fly out to Russell, but Niswonger was hit by a pitch, Gross singled to center field and Namoff walked to load the bases with two outs.

Beesley then reached base on an error by Eshleman as Niswonger crossed home plate.

The game ended, however, as Joe Kenney grounded into a fielder's choice to end the game.

“You've got to give Champaign a lot of credit. They weren't just going to lay down," Niebuhr said. "They put together some good at-bats on Mark, but we had a lot of confidence that Mark's going to get it done, and he's done it for us for a long time, and he did it for us again. Give Champaign credit – they made it interesting – but in the end, we got it done.”

Walther picked up the save on the mound, allowing one run on one hit and one walk through 1 1/3 innings pitched.

“I kind of lost it there at the end,” Walther said. “I don't know if it was lack of focus or what was going on. I just couldn't figure it out, but you've just got to lock it in and refocus and make sure to put the nail in the coffin and seal that thing up.”

Dutchmasters express gratitude

Walther, who played college ball for Parkland College and the University of Southern Indiana, is a nine-year veteran with the Dutchmasters who resides in Indianapolis.

“I drive this far to be around these people just because I love it so such," Walther said. "It really has been a blessing to play here for nine seasons.”

During his time in Buckley, Walther had a 3.16 earned-run average going into last weekend with seven saves as of Sunday. The Dutchmasters, meanwhile, have won the EI League Tournament championship four times.

“In the last couple of years, I've kind of come into my own here in the league with this team and kind of solidified a position closing with Brock or whoever was able. As old bodies, we don't exactly hold up the way we used to, so bouncing back from week-to-week isn't always easy," Walther said.

"We get here every day before the game starts and try to focus in on who's good to go and who's closing in what situation. We've done a really good job together the last few years, and it's such an amazing experience out here. I love these people. I love this town, the fans and the team. This is what I come here for.”

Russell, who was the EI League's batting champion and Most Outstanding Player in 2015 and had a career batting average of .313 going into last weekend, also expressed his gratitude toward the Buckley faithful.

“It's so much fun being out here with these guys," Russell said. "They've all just accepted me right into the Buckley family. It's a really good group of guys. The young guys are going in the right direction. They're really talented. It's a lot of fun being out here with these guys every Sunday.”

After the game, members of the Dutchmasters walked along the first-base fence at Scheiwe Field to high-five fans standing on the other side of fence.

Prior to the game, the Buckley Community Band played "The Star-Spangled Banner." The band also played "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch.

“I'm just thankful for the Buckley faithful," Niebuhr said. "This is like a summer family for us. We have a blast with it every summer. It's always fun playing out here in front of a big crowd like this. I hope they had as much fun watching us as we did playing in front of them this year. Hopefully, we can continue this tradition out here for a long time.”

After he plays ball for John A. Logan College during the 2017-18 school year, Zenner said he plans on returning to the Dutchmasters for the summer.

“I really don't know where else I'm going to play in the summer, so I know I can definitely come back here," Zenner said.

Buckley Dutchmasters 7, Champaign Dream 5

CHA 000 000 401 — 5 13 3

BUC 011 032 00x — 7 8 2

W — Andrew Zenner, 6.1 IP, 8 H, ER, K, BB. L — Alec Altmyer, 2.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, K, 4 BB. S — Mark Walther, 1.1 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 0 K, BB.

Champaign (13-12) -- Joe Kenney 3-6, 2 2B. Cully Day R. Tom Kenney 1-5, RBI, R. Nick Stokowski 1-5, 2 RBIs, R. Jon Goebel 2-5, 2B. Noah Niswonger 2-4, R. Connor Gross 2-4. Mike Namoff 1-4. Luke Beesley 1-5, R.

Buckley (19-5) -- Jake Stewart 5-5, 2B, 3 R. Jonny Walder R. Trey Russell 1-1, R, 2 BB. Robb Wicks RBI, 2 BB. Evan Regez 1-2, RBI, 2 BB. Rob Winnicki 1-4. Jay Eshleman 2 R, 2 BB.