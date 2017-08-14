PBL Junior High baseball team sweeps season-opening doubleheader against Fisher

FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team swept its season-opening doubleheader against Fisher on Saturday.

The Panthers won game two 19-4.

Jeremiah Ager hit 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Aiden Johnson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs for PBL, which produced 11 hits in the second game. Kayden Snelling went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored.

Mason Bruns picked up the win on the mound for PBL, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three batters through two innings pitched. Snelling struck out two batters while allowing no runs on no hits and no walks through one inning and Beau Kleinert allowed four earned runs on three hits and three walks through an inning pitched.

The Panthers took a 9-0 lead in the first inning of game two

Aiden Johnson singled to lead off the inning and Ephraim Johnson walked. With one out, Jakob Gronsky walked and advanced to second on a throw as Aiden Johnson crossed home plate.

Ager then singled to send Ephraim Johnson across home plate to make the score 2-0. After Bruns was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Ty Graham hit a single to send Gronsky across home plate.

With two outs, Ager scored on a wild pitch. After Cory Degarmo walked, Aiden Johnson hit an RBI single.

After Graham stole home plate to score another run, Ephraim Johnson walked before Keagan Busboom hit a two-RBI single. Ephraim Johnson crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

In the second inning, Ager led off with a single and Bruns was hit by a pitch before Mason Uden singled and Bruns crossed home plate on an error on a ground ball hit by Aiden Johnson to extend PBL's lead to 10-0.

Ager singled to center field with two outs in the third inning before Snelling hit a line-drive to left field to send Ager across home plate to make the score 11-0.

PBL scored eight more runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 19-0.

Uden was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Aiden Johnson singled to left field with one out. Busboom was hit by a pitch with two outs to load the bases before Peyton Hutchcraft drew a bases-loaded walk to send Uden home and Aiden Johnson crossed home plate on an error on a Griffin Johnson ground ball.

Snelling sent Busboom and Hutchcraft across home plate with a double to left field. After Graham walked, Uden, Charlie Pound and David King each drew a bases-loaded walk and Beau Kleinert was hit by a pitch to each send a run across home plate.

Fisher scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning before the game was called.

In game one, PBL defeated Fisher 12-2.

The Panthers produced 10 hits in the first game as Aiden Johnson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Keagan Busboom and Jakob Gronsky each went 2-for-4. Busboom drove in two runs and scored two more while Gronsky had two RBIs and a run scored.

Ashton Pope was the winning pitcher for the Panthers in game one, allowing one earned run on one hit and five walks while striking out six batters. Jakob Gronsky picked up the save, allowing one run -- none earned -- on no hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

In the top of the first inning, PBL scored three runs.

Aiden Johnson singled to lead off the inning before Ephraim Johnson walked. With two outs, Aiden Johnson scored on a passed ball. After Jeremiah Ager walked to load the bases, Ephraim Johnson scored on a steal of home plate as Ager scored as well on the sequence.

The Panthers tallied another run to extend their lead to 4-1 in the top of the third inning. Busboom hit a leadoff single to left field before Gronsky singled to right field.

With two outs, Mason Bruns was hit by a pitch before Busboom scored on a wild pitch.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored five runs to extend its lead to 9-1.

Degarmo hit a leadoff single to right field and stole second and third base before Aiden Johnson singled to left field to send him home.

After Busboom reached base on an error with two outs, he stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball before Gronsky hit an RBI single to center field.

Ager and Charlie Pound each hit an RBI double to center and left field, respectively, before Pound scored a run as well.

The Panthers added three more runs to their lead in the fifth inning.

Degarmo and Ephraim Johnson each walked and Aiden Johnson singled to center field to load the bases with nobody out. Busboom then singled to right field to send Degarmo and Aiden Johnson home before Ephraim Johnson crossed home plate on a Gronsky groundout.

Game 1

PBL 12, Fisher 2

PBL 301 53 -- 12 10 1

FISH 100 01 -- 2 1 1

W -- Ashton Pope, 4 IP, H, ER, 6 K, 5 ER. S -- Jakob Gronsky, IP, 0 H, R, 0 ER, 3 K, BB.

PBL -- Aiden Johnson 3-4, RBI, 2 R. Ephraim Johnson 2 R, 2 BB. Keagan Busboom 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Jakob Gronsky 2-4, 2 RBIs, R. Jeremiah Ager 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Charlie Pound 1-4, R. Cory Degarmo 1-1, 2 R.

Game 2

PBL 19, Fisher 4

PBL 911 8 -- 19 11 3

FISH 000 4 -- 4 4 2

W -- Mason Bruns, 2 IP, H, 0 R, 3 K, BB.

PBL -- Aiden Johnson 3-4, RBI, 3 R. Ephraim Johnson 2 R, 2 BB. David King RBI. Keagan Busboom 1-3, 2 RBIs, R. Jakob Gronsky R. Peyton Hutchcraft RBI, R. Jeremiah Ager 3-3, RBI, 2 R. Griffin Johnson R. Mason Bruns 2 R. Kayden Snelling 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, R. Ty Graham 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Mason Uden 1-2, RBI, 2 R. Cory Degarmo R. Charlie Pound RBI.