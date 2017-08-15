PBL Junior High baseball loses 2-1 to Unity

TOLONO -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 2-1 Monday to Tolono Unity.

The Panthers tallied a run in the fourth inning to tie the game.

Aiden Johnson and Ephraim Johnson each walked and Aiden Johnson advvanced to third base on a passed ball before crossing home play as Keagan Busbooom hit into a double play.

Jeremiah Ager pitched seven inning for PBL, allowing one earned run on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters. Busboom allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks.

Charlie Pound produced PBL's lone hit.

The Panthers will play at Watseka at 4 p.m. Thursday before hosting Prairie Central at 10 a.m. Saturday and traveling to Champaign to face St. Matthew at 4:15 p.m. next Monday.

Tolono Unity 2, PBL 1

PBL 000 100 00 -- 1 1 2

UNITY 001 000 01 -- 2 7 0

PBL pitching -- Jeremiah Ager, 7 IP, 6 H, ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Keagan Busboom 0.0 IP, H, ER, 0 K, 2 BB.

PBL (2-1) hitting -- Aiden Johnson R. Jeremiah Ager 2 BB. Charlie Pound H.