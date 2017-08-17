PBL Junior High baseball defeats Watseka Glenn Raymond 16-6

WATSEKA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 16-6 Thursday over Watseka Glenn Raymond.

The Panthers rallied from a 4-0 first-inning deficit, starting with a run in the second inning. Kayden Snelling, Mason Bruns and Cole Purvis each walked to load the bases with nobody out. With two outs, Keagan Busboom hit an RBI line-drive single to center field to send Snelling across home plate.

In the third inning, PBL scored seven runs to take an 8-6 lead.

Jeremiah Ager, Charlie Pound and Snelling each walked to load the bases, once again with nobody out. Ager crossed home plate after tagging up on a Bruns flyout.

After Purvis singled to cetner field, Pound crossed home plate on an Aiden Johnson groundout. Ephraim Johnson walked before Busboom singled on a fly ball to center field to send Snelling and Purvis across home plate.

Ephraim Johnson crossed home plate on an error to tie the game before Busboom scored the go-ahead run on a balk. After Jacob Gronsky, Ager and Pound each walked, Snelling drew a bases-loaded walk to send Gronsky across home plate.

The Panthers scored eight runs in the fourth inning.

Purvis singled to center field to lead off the inning before Aiden Johnson reached base on a bunt single. Ephraim Johnson walked to laod the bases before Busboom and Gronsky each drew a walk to send Purvis and Aiden Johnson, respectively, across home plate.

Ager then hit a two-RBI single to left field to send Ephraim Johnson and Busboom across home plate. Charlie Pound singled to send Gronsky home.

After Snelling walked, Bruns drew a bases-loaded walk to send Ager across home plate.

Pound crossed home plate after tagging up on an Aiden Johnson flyout before Snelling scored on an error.

Busboom and Purvis each went 2-for-3 as PBL finished the game producing eight hits.

On the mound, Busboom allowed six runs -- five earned -- on eight hits and three walks while striking out six batters through five innings for the Panthers.

PBL 16, Watseka Glenn Raymond 6

PBL 017 80 -- 16 7 3

WAT 420 00 -- 6 8 3

W -- Keagan Busboom, 5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 K, 3 BB.

PBL (3-1) -- Aiden Johnson 1-5, 2 RBIs, R. Ephraim Johnson 2 R. Keagan Busboom 2-3, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Jacob Gronsky RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Jeremiah Ager 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 3 BB. Charlie Pound 1-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Kayden Snelling RBI, 3 R, 4 BB. Mason Bruns 2 RBIs, 2 BB. Cole Purvis 2-3, 2 R.