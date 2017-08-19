PBL JH baseball sweeps doubleheader against Prairie Central

PBL’s Jeremiah Ager pitches during game one of Saturday’s doubleheader against Prairie Central.

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team swept a doubleheader Saturday against Prairie Central, winning game one 4-2 and game two 7-5.

The Panthers took a 3-0 lead after two innings in game one. In the first inning, PBL scored two runs.

Ephraim Johnson walked with one out and Keagan Busboom was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base before Charlie Pound hit an RBI single. With two outs, Mason Bruns singled to left field to send Busboom across home plate.

In the second inning, Jacob Gronsky hit a one-out single to left field and Cole Purvis reached base on a bunt single. After Gronsky advanced to third base on an error and Purvis stole second base, Aiden Johnson sent Gronsky home with a sacrifice fly ball to shortstop.

After Prairie Central tallied a run in the top of the fifth inning, the Panthers scored a run of their own in the bottom of the fifth.

Ephraim Johnson led off the inning with a single before advancing to second base on an error and to third base on a Busboom groundout. Pound then sent him home with a sacrifice fly ball to right field.

Jeremiah Ager pitched a complete game for the Panthers on the mound, allowing two runs -- none earned -- on five hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

In game two, PBL (5-1) rallied from a 5-0 deficit, starting with a run in the bottom of the second inning.

Kendall Swanson walked and Ty Graham singled to left field to put runners on first and second base with one out. With two outs, Swanson stole third base and scored on the sequence as David King was caught stealing second base.

In the third inning, PBL continued chipping away at Prairie Central's lead by scoring two more runs.

Aiden Johnson drew a leadoff walk before stealing second base and advancing to third on a passed ball. After Ephraim Johnson walked and stole second base, Aiden Johnson crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

After Busboom walked and stole second base, Ager sent Ephraim Johnson across home plate with a sacrifice bunt.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored three runs to take a 6-5 lead.

Swanson singled to right field to lead off the inning. With two outs, Aiden Johnson singled to left field before Ephraim Johnson hit a two-RBI single on a line drive to left field.

Ephraim Johnson then crossed home plate for the go-ahead run after stealing third base.

The Panthers added an insurance run in the fifth inning as Mason Uden drew a one-out walk before Kayden Snelling singled to left field to send Uden across home plate.

Gronsky was credited with the win on the mound for PBL, allowing one run -- none earned -- on one hit and two walks while striking out one batter through two innings. Cory Degarmo picked up the save, allowing no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters through three innings.

Ashton Pope allowed five runs -- none earned -- on two hits and four walks while striking out two batters through two innings.

Game 1

PBL 4, Prairie Central 2

PC 000 010 1 -- 2 5 3

PBL 210 010 x -- 4 6 3

W -- Jeremiah Ager, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, BB.

PBL -- Aiden Johnson RBI. Ephraim Johnson 1-2, 2 R. Keagan Busboom R. Charlie Pound 1-1, 2 RBIs. Mason Bruns 1-3, RBI. Kendall Swanson 1-2. Jacob Gronsky 1-3, R. Cole Purvis 1-2.

Game 2

PBL 7, Prairie Central 5

PC 230 000 0 -- 5 5 0

PBL 012 310 x -- 7 7 2

W -- Jacob Gronsky, 2 IP, H, 0 R, K, 2 BB. S -- Cory Degarmo, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K, BB.

PBL (5-1) -- Aiden Johnson 2-2, 2 R. Ephraim Johnson 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 2 BB. Keagan Busboom 1-3. Mason Uden R. Kayden Snelling 1-3, RBI. Kendall Swanson 1-2, 2 R. Ty Graham 1-2.