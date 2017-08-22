CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 6-5 Monday to St. Matthew.

The Panthers had a 4-1 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning before St. Matthew scored two runs in the fourth inning and three in the sixth to take the lead.

Jacob Gronsky took the loss on the mound for PBL, allowing three earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out one batter through two innings.

Mason Bruns allowed three runs -- none earned -- on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters through three innings. Aiden Johnson allowed no runs on one hit and no walks while recording one strikeout.

The Panthers outhit St. Matthew 6-4 as Aiden Johnson went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two walks while Jeremiah Ager (1-for-3), Keagan Busboom (1-for-4) and Mason Bruns (1-for-4) each drove in a run.

Champaign St. Matthew 6, PBL 5

PBL 201 101 0 -- 5 6 6

STM 100 203 x -- 6 4 3

L -- Jacob Gronsky, 2 IP, H, 3 ER, K, 4 BB.

PBL (5-2) -- Aiden Johnson 1-2, 3 R, 2 BB. Keagan Busboom 1-4, RBI. Charlie Pound 1-2, R. Jeremiah Ager 1-3, RBI. Mason Bruns 1-4, RBI. Jacob Gronsky 1-3.