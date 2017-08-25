PBL JH baseball loses 12-0 to Mahomet-Seymour

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 12-0 Thursday to Mahomet-Seymour.

The Panthers (5-3) were held to two hits as Keagan Bsuboom hit 1-for-3 and Cole Purvis went 1-for-2.

On the mound, Busboom allowed four runs -- one earned -- on four hits and two walks while striking out three batters through 4 2/3 innings pitched. Aiden Johnson allowed eight runs -- none earned -- on seven hits and no walks through 2 1/3 innings.

Mahomet-Seymour 12, PBL 0

MS 001 035 3 -- 12 11 0

PBL 000 000 0 -- 0 2 5

Mahomet-Seymour pitching -- Ashby 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 9 K, BB. Walters 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.

PBL pitching -- Keagan Busboom 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Aiden Johnson 2.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.

Mahomet-Seymour hitting -- Walters 1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Johnson 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs. Ashby 4-5, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Selk 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Wagers RBI, R. Wagner 1-4, RBI. Courson 1-4, R. Seal R. Smith 1-3, 2B, R.

PBL hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-3. Cole Purvis 1-2.