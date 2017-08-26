PBL JH baseball splits doubleheader against Hoopeston Area

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team split a doubleheader with Hoopeston Area on Saturday.

In game two, the Panthers won 16-2.

The Panthers produced 14 hits as Keagan Busboom hit 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Ephraim Johnson hit 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and two runs scored while Aiden Johnson (1-for-2), David King (1-for-2, two runs), Beau Kleinert (1-for-2, RBI), Kendall Swanson (1-for-1, two RBIs) and Kayden Snelling (1-for-2, RBI) each doubled. Jeremiah Ager drove in two runs and scored another run.

On the mound, Mason Bruns allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters through one inning. Cole Purvis struck out five batters and allowed one earned run on two hits and no walks through three innings while Snelling allowed no runs on no hits and walks and striking out one batter through one inning.

The Panthers scored 10 runs in the first inning.

Aiden Johnson led off the inning with a double to right field before Ephraim Johnson singled. Busboom then hit an RBI single to send Aiden Johnson across home plate.

Ager sent two runs across home plate with a single to center field. After Swanson walked and Jacob Gronsky singled to center field, Bruns and Ty Graham each drew a bases-loaded walk to send a run across home plate.

Mason Uden hit an RBI single to left field. Bruns then crossed home plate on a groundout by Ephraim Johnson.

Busboom singled to send David King across home plate. After Ager walked, Swanson doubled to left field to send Uden and Busboom across home plate.

After Hoopeston Area scored two runs in the top of the second inning, PBL tallied three runs of its own in the bottom of the second.

Purvis walked before stealing second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Ty Graham then reached base on an error as Purvis crossed home plate before Griffin Johnson hit an RBI single to right field.

Ephraim Johnson then hit a line-drive double to left field to send Johnson across home plate.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored three more runs.

King hit a one-out double to left field before Ephraim Johnson hit into a fielder's choice. King crossed home plate on a Cory Degarmo groundout before Beau Kleinert doubled to left field to send Ephraim Johnson across home plate.

Another double by Snelling to center field send Kleinert across home plate.

In game one, PBL was held to one hit in an 11-0 defeat. Busboom went 1-for-2.

Ager allowed seven runs -- three earned -- on seven hits and three walks while striking out three batters through three innings. Degarmo struck four batters and walked none while allowing four earned runs on five hits.

Game 1

Hoopeston Area 11, PBL 0

HA 105 100 4 -- 11 12 0

PBL 000 000 0 -- 0 1 1

PBL pitching -- Jeremiah Ager 3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Cory Degarmo 4 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 K, 0 BB.

PBL hitting -- Keagan Busboom 1-2.

Game 2

Hoopeston Area 16, PBL 2

HA 020 00 -- 2 4 1

PBL (10)30 3x -- 16 14 1

PBL pitching -- Mason Bruns IP, 2 H, ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Cole Purvis 3 IP, 2 H, ER, 5 K, 0 BB. Kayden Snelling IP, 0 H, 0 R, K, 0 BB.

PBL hitting -- Aiden Johnson 1-2, 2B, R. David King 1-2, 2B, 2 R. Ephraim Johnson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Keagan Busboom 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Cory Degarmo RBI. Jeremiah Ager 1-1, 2 RBIs, R. Beau Kleinert 1-2, 2B, RBI, R. Kendall Swanson 1-1, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Kayden Snelling 1-2, 2B, RBI. Jacob Gronsky 1-2, R. Peyton Hutchcraft 1-2. Mason Bruns RBI, R. Cole Purvis R. Ty Graham RBI, R. Mason Uden 1-2, RBI, R. Griffin Johnson 1-2, RBI, R.