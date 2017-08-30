BUCKLEY -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Post 432 American Legion baseball team will told tryouts for the 2018 season on Sunday, Sept. 10, at Scheiwe Field, located at 313 S. Walnut Street in Buckley.

Junior team tryouts will take place at 1 p.m. -- check-in begins at 12:30 p.m. Players must be born in 2001 or after to be eligible for the Junior team.

Senior team tryouts will take place at 3 p.m. -- check-in begins at 2:30 p.m. Players must be born in 2000 or sooner to be eligible for the Senior team.