PBL JH baseball improves to 7-4 with win over Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK -- A big day at the plate by Cole Purvis helped lift the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team win 15-2 over Cissna Park on Wednesday.

Purvis hit 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored. Keagan Busboom hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored while Ephraim Johnson hit 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Jacob Gronsky (1-for-3), Kayden Snelling (1-for-4), Ty Graham (1-for-1) and Mason Bruns each drove in two runs while Jeremiah Ager (1-for-3) crossed home plate twice.

Busboom and Ashton Pope combined to pitch a two-hitter for PBL on the mound. Busboom allowed no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out three batters through three innings before Pope allowed two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and two walks while striking out two batters through two innings of relief.

The Panthers (7-4) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Busboom, Ephraim Johnson and Kendall Swanson each drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out before Busboom crossed home plate after tagging up on a sacrifice flyout to center field by Snelling. Johnson scored on a Bruns groundout.

In the second inning, Purvis singled to left field with two outs, Busboom was hit by a pitch and Ephraim Johnson walked to load the bases before Swanson drew a bases-loaded walk to send Purvis across home plate to extend PBL's lead to 3-0.

The Panthers scored six runs in the third inning to extend their lead to 9-0.

Bruns and Charlie Pound walked to put runners on first and second base with nobody out before Jacob Gronsky singled to center field to send Bruns and Pound across home plate. Ager reached base on an error before Purvis hit a line-drive double to left field to send Gronsky home.

Ager crossed home plate on a Busboom groundout. After Ephraim Johnson singled and Swanson walked to load the bases with one out, Snelling singled on a fly ball to center field to send Purvis across home plate.

Johnson then crossed home plate on a Bruns groundout.

In the fourth inning, PBL scored four more runs to extend its lead to 13-0.

Gronsky led off the inning with a walk and Ager singled to center field before Purvis doubled on a fly ball to right field to send Gronsky and Ager across home plate. Busboom then singled to left field to send Purvis home.

After Ephraim Johnson singled to left field and Bruns walked, Pound drew a bases-loaded walk to send Busboom across home plate.

After Cissna Park scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, PBL added two more runs to its lead in the top of the fifth to make the score 15-1.

Griffin Johnson led off the inning with a walk before Purvis and Busboom each singled to load the bases. Ty Graham then singled to left field to send Johnson and Purvis across home plate.

PBL 15, Cissna Park 2

PBL 216 42 -- 15 12 1

CP 000 11 -- 2 2 1

W -- Keagan Busboom, 3 IP, H, 0 R, 3 K, BB. L -- Brayden Sinn, 12 H, 15 R, 14 ER, 3 K, 12 BB.

PBL (7-4) -- Busboom 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Ephraim Johnson 2-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Kendall Swanson RBI, 3 BB. Kayden Snelling 1-4, 2 RBIs. Ty Graham 1-1, 2 RBIs. Mason Bruns 2 RBIs, R. Charlie Pound RBI, R, 2 BB. Jacob Gronsky 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Jeremiah Ager 1-3, 2 R. Cole Purvis 4-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 4 R. Griffin Johnson R.

Cissna Park (3-3) -- Malaki Verkler 1-3, R. Sam Kaeb R. Damian Renteria 1-3. Gavin Savoree RBI, BB.