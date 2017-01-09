PBL JH baseball loses 4-3 to Iroquois West

ONARGA -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 4-3 Thursday to Iroquois West.

After IW took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, PBL scored a run in the top of the third inning.

Keagan Busboom led off the inning with a single to right field and Ephraim Johnson walked before Kayden Snelling hit an RBI single to left field.

After Iroquois West scored a run to extend its lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning, PBL scored a run of its own in the fifth inning. Kendall Swanson led off with a single before David King -- a pinch runner for Swanson -- advanced to third base via two wild pitches and crossed home platte on a Snelling groundout.

In the top of the seventh inning, Busboom led off with a single before advancing to second base on a wild pitch and stealing third base. Swanson then hit an RBI single to right field with one out to send Busboom home to cut PBL's deficit to 4-3, but Snelling grounded into a fielder's choice and Cory Degarmo was caught stealing second base to end the game.

The Panthers outhit Iroquois West 6-5 as Busboom hit 2-for-3 and Swanson went 2-for-4.

Jeremiah Ager allowed four runs -- three earned -- on four hits and five walks while striking out five batters through four innings en route to being credited with the loss for the Panthers. Degarmo allowed no runs on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter through two innings of relief.

Iroquois West 4, PBL 3

PBL 001 010 1 -- 3 6 1

IW 300 100 x -- 4 5 0

L -- Jeremiah Ager, 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 5 BB.

PBL (7-5) -- Keagan Busboom 2-3, 2 R. Ephraim Johnson 2 BB. Kendall Swanson 2-4, RBI. David King R. Kayden Snelling 1-4, 2 RBIs. Charlie Pound 1-3, 2B.