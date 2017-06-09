PBL JH baseball loses 4-2 to Milford

MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 4-2 Wednesday to Milford.
Cory Degarmo pitched a complete game for PBL (7-6), allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and no walks while striking out six batters.
The Panthers out-hit Milford 6-5 as Jeremiah Ager hit 2-for-3 with a triple and Ephraim Johnson went 2-for-4.
PBL trailed 3-0 going into the fifth inning. Ager led off the inning with a triple before scoring as Kendall Swanson reached base on an error. Aiden Johnson sent Keagan Busboom across home plate with a bases-loaded walk.
Milford 4, PBL 2
PBL 000 020 0 -- 2 6 2
MIL 000 301 x -- 4 5 2
L -- Cory Degarmo, 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 0 BB.
PBL (7-6) -- Keagan Busboom R. Ephraim Johnson 2-4. Kendall Swanson RBI. Kayden Snelling 1-3. Charlie Pound 1-3. Jeremiah Ager 2-3, 3B, R.
Comments
The Paxton Record embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.