PBL JH baseball loses 4-2 to Milford

MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team lost 4-2 Wednesday to Milford.

Cory Degarmo pitched a complete game for PBL (7-6), allowed four runs -- three earned -- on five hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

The Panthers out-hit Milford 6-5 as Jeremiah Ager hit 2-for-3 with a triple and Ephraim Johnson went 2-for-4.

PBL trailed 3-0 going into the fifth inning. Ager led off the inning with a triple before scoring as Kendall Swanson reached base on an error. Aiden Johnson sent Keagan Busboom across home plate with a bases-loaded walk.

Milford 4, PBL 2

PBL 000 020 0 -- 2 6 2

MIL 000 301 x -- 4 5 2

L -- Cory Degarmo, 6 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 0 BB.

PBL (7-6) -- Keagan Busboom R. Ephraim Johnson 2-4. Kendall Swanson RBI. Kayden Snelling 1-3. Charlie Pound 1-3. Jeremiah Ager 2-3, 3B, R.