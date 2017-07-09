GCMS MS baseball defeats PBL JH 4-3 in extra innings

GCMS head coach Dustin White, left, high-fives Markus Miguel as Miguel trots around the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of Thursday’s game against PBL.

PAXTON -- The Ford County rivalry came down to extra innings in Thursday's game between Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School and Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School.

In the top of the ninth inning, GCMS's Wyatt Schlickman hit a leadoff home run past the left-field fence to lead the Falcons to a 4-3 victory.

Schlickman hit 3-for-4 with two runs scored at the game's end. Teammate Markus Miguel, who hit 2-for-5, hit a two-out solo homer past the center-field fence to give GCMS (10-3) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the first inning, Keagan Busboom drew a leadoff walk for PBL (7-7) before Ephraim Johnson advanced him to second base via a sacrifice bunt. With two outs, Kayden Snelling hit an RBI single to left field to send Busboom across home plate for the tying run.

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning as Ty Graham led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second base on a Jeremiah Ager groundout before crossing home plate on an RBI single hit to center field by Cole Purvis.

The Falcons tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the top of the sixth inning as Hunter Brewer drew a bases-loaded walk.

Schlickman scored a go-ahead run for GCMS in the seventh inning as he drew a leadoff walk and stole second base before crossing home plate on an error.

The Panthers tied the game at 3-3 -- and forced extra innings -- with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ager led of the inning with a single to left field before Busboom drew a one-out walk. Ager and Busboom stole third and second base, respectively, before Mason Bruns sent Ager home by hitting into a fielder's choice.

The inning ended as Jacob Gronsky hit a double-play ball to Brewer at shortstop. In the top of the eighth inning, Ager struck out Miguel for the third out with runners on second and third base.

In the bottom half of the inning, Aiden Johnson hit a one-out single before getting caught stealing second base. Charlie Pound doubled to left field and advanced to third base via a wild pitch with two outs, but was left stranded as Graham was called out on a foul tip.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Kellan Fanson forced Ager to ground out to second base, Purvis to pop out to Mason Kutemeier at first base and Busboom to ground out to Brewer.

Fanson allowed no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one batter through 2 2/3 innings of relief on the mound. Brewer struck out eight batters and allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks through 6 1/3 innings as GCMS's starting pitcher.

The Panthers finished the game out-hitting GCMS 8-7 as Aiden Johnson hit 4-for-4.

Through five innings on the mound, PBL starting pitcher Busboom, allowed one earned run on six hits and one walk. Ager allowed three runs -- one earned -- on one hit and four walks with six strikeouts while Gronsky allowed no runs on no hits and one walk with one strikeout.

GCMS 4, PBL 3

GCMS 100 001 101 -- 4 7 1

PBL 110 000 100 -- 3 8 4

W -- Hunter Brewer, 6.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 8 K, 2 BB. L -- Jeremiah Ager, 3 IP, H, 3 R, ER, 6 K, 4 BB.

GCMS (10-3) -- Brewer RBI. Markus Miguel 2-5, HR, RBI, R. Wyatt Schlickman 3-4, HR, RBI, 2 R.

PBL (7-7) -- Keagan Busboom R, 2 BB. Mason Bruns RBI. Kayden Snelling 1-4, RBI. Aiden Johnson 4-4. Charlie Pound 1-4, 2B. Ty Graham R. Ager 1-4, R. Cole Purvis 1-4, RBI.