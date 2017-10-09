PBL JH baseball sweeps doubleheader over Rantoul Eater

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team outscored Rantoul Eater 27-2 on Saturday en route to a doubleheader sweep.

Kayden Snelling pitched a two-inning perfect game for the Panthers in a 15-0 victory in game two, striking out six batters. Peyton Hutchcraft went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored.

Hutchcraft and Kendall Swanson each hit an RBI single in the first inning before Swanson scored on a wild pitch. Beau Kleinert singled to right field to send Jacob Gronsky home, Ty Graham stole home plate and Cole Purvis hit another RBI single.

Another RBI single by Hutchcraft and bases-loaded walks by Swanson, Gronsky, Graham and Mason Uden gave PBL (9-7) an 11-0 lead with only one out in the first inning.

Griffin Johnson drew another bases-loaded walk with two outs to extend the Panthers' lead to 12-0.

In the second inning, PBL scored three more runs.

Cory Degarmo reached base on an error before crossing home plate on a Gronsky fielder's choice. After singling to left field, Hutchcrafte crossed home plate on another fielder's choice ball hit by Uden. Gronsky crossed home plate on another fielder's choice ball hit by Griffin Johnson.

En route to a 12-2 five-inning victory in game one, the Panthers produced 10 hits as Aiden Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored while Keagan Busboom and Ephraim Johnson each hit 2-for-3.

Ashton Pope pitched a three-hitter with no walks as he struck out 10 batters while allowing two earned runs through five innings.

After Eater took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, PBL scored three runs to get on top via 3-2 score.

Busboom led off the inning with a walk before Ephraim Johnson sent Busboom home with a single. Johnson crossed home plate on a Kayden Snelling groundout before Charlie Pound walked before crossing home plate on a dropped third strike drawn by Mason Bruns.

The Panthers added four more runs to their lead in the second inning.

Ephraim Johnson hit a two-out single before Aiden Johnson sent him home with a double to left field and scored on a steal of third base.

Kayden Snelling walked before scoring on a wild pitch before Charlie Pound walked and scored on a Kendall Swanson single to center field.

In the third inning, PBL extended its lead to 10-2.

Busboom singled with one out before Ephraim Johnson walked. Busboom scored on a wild pitch before Aiden Johnson singled to left field to send Ephraim Johnson home.

Aiden Johnson crossed home plate on an RBI single by Pound.

Bruns singled to lead off the fourth inning before scoring on a single by Busboom.

The Panthers clinched the 10-run rule with a run in the fifth inning as Aiden Johnson singled and advanced to second base on a wild pitch before scoring on a steal of third base.

Game 1

PBL 12, Rantoul Eater 2

EATER 200 00 -- 2 3 0

PBL 343 11 -- 12 10 0

W -- Ashton Pope, 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 10 K, 0 BB.

PBL -- Keagan Busboom 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Ephraim Johnson 2-3, RBI, 3 R. Kayden Snelling RBI, R. Charlie Pound 1-1, RBI, 2 R. Kendall Swanson 1-2, RBI. Mason Bruns 1-3, R. Aiden Johnson 3-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R.

Game 2

PBL 15, Rantoul Eater 0

EATER 00 -- 0 0 3

PBL (12)3 -- 15 6 0

W -- Kayden Snelling, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 6 K, 0 BB.

PBL (9-7) -- Peyton Hutchcraft 3-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R. Kendall Swanson 1-1, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Jacob Gronsky 2 RBIs, 3 R. Ty Graham RBI, R. Mason Uden 2 RBIs, R, 2 BB. Beau Kleinert 1-3, RBI, R. Griffin Johnson 2 RBIs. Cole Purvis 1-2, RBI, R.