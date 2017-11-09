IESA Class 3A

MAHOMET-SEYMOUR REGIONAL

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Game 1 -- No. 5 Danville North Ridge at No. 4 Champaign Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.

Game 2 -- No. 6 Rantoul Eater at No. 3 Urbana, 4:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

At Mahomet

Game 3 -- No. 1 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Winner Game 1, 10 a.m.

Game 4 -- No. 2 Mahomet-Seymour vs. Winner Game 2, noon

MONDAY, Sept. 18

At Mahomet

Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.

IESA Class 2A

GIBSON CITY REGIONAL

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Game 1 -- No. 5 Bloomington Trinity Lutheran at No. 4 Normal Metcalf, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2 -- No. 6 Ridgeview at No. 3 El Paso-Gridley, 4:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

At Gibson City

Game 3 -- No. 1 Bloomington Corpus Christi vs. Winner Game 1, 10 a.m.

Game 4 -- No. 2 GCMS vs. Winner Game 2, noon

MONDAY, Sept. 18

At Gibson City

Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:15 p.m.

IESA Class 1A

RANTOUL ST. MALACHY REGIONAL

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Game 1 -- No. 5 Buckley St. John's at No. 4 Rantoul St. Malachy, 4:15 p.m.

Game 2 -- No. 6 Fisher at No. 3 Milford, 4:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

At Rantoul

Game 3 -- No. 1 Cissna Park vs. Winner Game 1, 1:30 p.m.

Game 4 -- No. 2 Gifford vs. Winner Game 2, 3 p.m.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

At Rantoul

Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Game 4, 4:15 p.m.