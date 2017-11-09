IESA Class 3A
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR REGIONAL
TUESDAY, Sept. 12
Game 1 -- No. 5 Danville North Ridge at No. 4 Champaign Jefferson, 4:15 p.m.
Game 2 -- No. 6 Rantoul Eater at No. 3 Urbana, 4:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 16
At Mahomet
Game 3 -- No. 1 Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Winner Game 1, 10 a.m.
Game 4 -- No. 2 Mahomet-Seymour vs. Winner Game 2, noon
MONDAY, Sept. 18
At Mahomet
Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.
IESA Class 2A
GIBSON CITY REGIONAL
TUESDAY, Sept. 12
Game 1 -- No. 5 Bloomington Trinity Lutheran at No. 4 Normal Metcalf, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2 -- No. 6 Ridgeview at No. 3 El Paso-Gridley, 4:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 16
At Gibson City
Game 3 -- No. 1 Bloomington Corpus Christi vs. Winner Game 1, 10 a.m.
Game 4 -- No. 2 GCMS vs. Winner Game 2, noon
MONDAY, Sept. 18
At Gibson City
Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:15 p.m.
IESA Class 1A
RANTOUL ST. MALACHY REGIONAL
TUESDAY, Sept. 12
Game 1 -- No. 5 Buckley St. John's at No. 4 Rantoul St. Malachy, 4:15 p.m.
Game 2 -- No. 6 Fisher at No. 3 Milford, 4:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, Sept. 16
At Rantoul
Game 3 -- No. 1 Cissna Park vs. Winner Game 1, 1:30 p.m.
Game 4 -- No. 2 Gifford vs. Winner Game 2, 3 p.m.
MONDAY, Sept. 18
At Rantoul
Game 5 -- Winner Game 3 vs. Game 4, 4:15 p.m.
Comments
