GCMS Middle School baseball advances to IESA Class 2A regional championship game with 7-3 win over El Paso-Gridley

GCMS’s Kellan Fanson pitches during Saturday’s IESA Class 2A Gibson City Regional semifinal game against El Paso-Gridley.

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team won 7-3 over El Paso-Gridley in the semifinals of the IESA Class 2A Gibson City Regional on Saturday.

The second-seeded Falcons will face top-seeded Bloomington Corpus Christi, which won 15-0 over Normal Metcalf, at 4:15 p.m. Monday.