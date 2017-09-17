PBL JH baseball loses to Champaign Jefferson in IESA Class 3A regional semifinals

MAHOMET -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team's 2017 season came to an end Saturday with an 11-1 loss Saturday to Champaign Jefferson in the IESA Class 3A Mahomet Regional semifinals.

After falling behind 6-0, PBL scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ephraim Johnson hit a one-out double to left field and Aiden Johnson singled to left field before Kayden Snelling sent a run home via a groundout.

The Panthers (9-8) finished the game producing three hits as Ashton Pope (1-for-1) and Ephraim Johnson (1-for-3) each doubled.

Cory Degarmo yielded three earned runs on six hits and one walk for PBL on the mound while striking out five batters through three innings pitched.

Jeremiah Ager allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits through one inning. Keagan Busboom allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five batters through three innings.

Champaign Jefferson 11, PBL 1

JEFF 120 340 1 -- 11 17 1

PBL 000 100 0 -- 1 3 3

L -- Cory Degarmo, 3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 5 K, BB.

PBL (9-8) -- Ephraim Johnson 1-3, 2B, R. Aiden Johnson 1-3. Ashton Pope 1-1, 2B. Kayden Snelling RBI.