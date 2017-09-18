GCMS Middle School baseball ends 12-win season with loss to Bloomington Corpus Christi in IESA Class 2A regional championship game

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team finished its 2017 season with a 12-5 record and a loss in the IESA regional championship round.

"If you had told me at the beginning we're going to be 12-5 and in the regional championship, we'll take it," GCMS head coach Dustin White said.

Bloomington Corpus Christi (17-4) defeated GCMS 10-0 in a five-inning IESA Class 2A Gibson City Regional championship game, earning the chance to face Maroa-Forsyth (14-2) on Saturday in the sectional round.

"That's a good team. It's stacked with seventh- and eighth-grade talent, and we played pretty well," White said. "The score is not indicative, I think, of how well we played and what happened."

Corpus Christi started the game with four runs, including a two-RBI double by Dillon Henderson. After scoring a run in the third inning, Corpus Christi added five more runs in the fourth inning thanks in part to three GCMS errors.

"We had a couple of innings where they got a couple of guys on. We kicked it around a couple of times," White said. "I think sometimes, we got a little too jittery and tried to be too perfect with the play and didn't make it to extend the inning."

Connor Engel pitched the first three innings for the Falcons, allowing five runs -- four earned -- on five hits with two strikeouts through those three innings.

"I was super-happy with our pitchers today. I thought Connor Engel threw the ball really well," White said. "He came out early and, I thought, he kind of tried to overpitch early. Once he settled down, he stayed down the zone. They really didn't hit him too hard."

Hunter Brewer replaced Engel on the mound in a fourth inning in which Corpus Christi scored five runs.

"Brewer threw a great inning for us," White said.

The Falcons finished the game producing four hits offensively as Markus Miguel went 1-for-2 with a double and Brewer (1-for-3), Engel (1-for-2) and Wyatt Schlickman each recorded a hit as well.

"We've got to be a little bit better offensively. Their kid had pretty good velocity -- better velocity than we had seen in a few weeks. We were OK early on. What I hoped we could do was battle him to the point of really wearing him out, and we kind of let him out of a couple of jams that shortened his pitch count. The hope was that we could get his pitch count up a little bit and maybe knock him out of the game.

"If we get a chance with maybe a different pitcher in there, the confidence level could have gone up, but you tip your cap to them. They're a good team. I would be shocked to see anybody beat that kid on the mound with the size of all their kids. Their kids were huge compared to us."

Semifinals

GCMS 7, El Paso-Gridley 3. The Falcons earned the berth in the regional championship game with a 7-3 victory in the semifinals over El Paso-Gridley on Saturday.

"That team was solid," White said. "The kid they threw on the mound at the beginning of the day was a pretty good pitcher."

The Falcons trailed 1-0 before scoring three runs in the third inning.

Schlickman led off the inning with a single before stealing second base and advancing to third on a wild pitch. Kellan Fanson then hit an RBI single.

Engel singled in the next at-bat before Jake Zumwalt and Mason Kutemeier hit an RBI single. Engel and Zumwalt would each cross home plate during the inning.

In the fifth inning, GCMS scored three more runs to extend their lead to 6-1.

Brewer led off the inning with a walk before Miguel hit an RBI double. Schlickman then singled before Falcons sent a run home by hitting into a fielder's choice.

Engel hit an RBI single as well.

In the sixth inning, Brewer hit a one-out double before crossing home plate on an RBI groundout by Tyler Cribbett to make the score 7-2 in favor of GCMS.

The Falcons produced 11 hits by the game's end as Miguel hit 3-for-4, Schlickman went 2-for-4 and Engel hit 2-for-2.

"It was a good win for us. We had some really good wins this year that are big wins. They gave our kids a lot of confidence," White said. "I think we came (into the regional title game) as a confident group. Unfortunately, it's one of those things where one team's got to lose and one's got to win. We were on the opposite side of it today, but I'm super proud of our guys and their effort."

What a season

Among GCMS's signature wins of the 2017 season, according to White, are victories over Prairie Central on Monday, Aug. 21, and Saturday, Sept. 2.

"They're a team that we don't normally beat," White said.

The Falcons also defeated PBL in extra innings on Thursday, Sept. 7.

"That's a team that's kind of a measuring stick for us," White said. "When we can beat them, we know we've had a pretty good day."

On Thursday, Aug. 31, GCMS defeated Hoopeston Area.

"That was a really good team," White said.

MONDAY

Bloomington Corpus Christi 10, GCMS 0

GCMS 000 00 -- 0 4 5

BCC 401 5x -- 10 7 0

W -- Adams. L -- Connor Engel.

GCMS (12-5) -- Hunter Brewer 1-3. Engel 1-2. Wyatt Schlickman 1-1. Markus Miguel 1-2, 2B.

SATURDAY

GCMS 7, El Paso-Gridley 3

EPG 100 001 1 -- 3 6 2

GCMS 030 031 x -- 7 11 1

W -- Kellan Fanson. L -- Castleman.

GCMS -- Hunter Brewer 1-2, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB. Tyler Cribbett RBI. Markus Miguel 3-4, 2B, RBI, R. Wyatt Schlickman 2-4, 2 R. Fanson 1-2, RBI. Connor Engel 2-2, RBI, R. Jake Zumwalt 1-2, R. Mason Kutemeier 1-3, RBI.