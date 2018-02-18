Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.24 for Bradley University at Eastern Illinois University's Friday Night Special meet.

Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished second in the high jump wiht a leap of 6-4 for Indiana State at EIU on Friday.

Jerry Prina -- The PBL graduate led Eureka to a 64-62 win over Manito Midwest Central last Thursday in the IHSA Class 2A Farmington Sectional championship game. It was the Hornets' second sectional championship under Prina's regime, and first since 2012.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished third in the one-mile run with a time of 4:23.9 for Augustana College at Friday's Spartan Invitational in Dubuque, Iowa.

Tyler Rubarts -- As of Saturday, the 2014 PBL graduate has 21 kills, three digs and three blocks for Augustana College's men's volleyball team.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished third in the high jump with a leap of 4-11 3/4 for Monmouth College Friday at the Illinois College Hilltop Invitational.

Vaughn Gentzler -- The former PBL boys track and field standout was part of a Monmouth College 4x400 relay team that finished sixth with a time of 3:36.78 Friday at the Illinois College Hilltop Invitational.

Kellyn Maynard -- The former PBL girls basketball standout had six assists for Illinois Central College in a 74-68 losing effort last Wednesday against Parkland College.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former GCMS girls basketball standout had one rebound through two minutes of playing time for Indiana Wesleyan in a 68-48 win last Wednesday over Mount Vernon Nazarene. In a 71-45 victory Saturday over Spring Arbor, Baillie grabbed another rebound through three minutes.

Andrew Zenner -- The former PBL baseball standout allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out two batters and walk through 3 2/3 inning for John A. Logan College en route to earning the win in a 5-3 win Friday over Southern Union State Community College.

Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate finished fourth in the indoor pentathlon for Greenville College's women's track and field team at last weekend's NCCAA Indoor championships.

Kaleb Denault -- As of Saturday, the 2017 PBL graduate is hitting .500 through 14 at-bats with a home run and 11 RBIs for MacMurray.

Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 21-4 as of Saturday after a 65-60 win last Wednesday over King and a 68-60 victory Saturday over Barton.