Vaughn Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished first in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.42 seconds in the finals, and 8.51 seconds in preliminaries, for Monmouth College at the Midwest Conference Meet last weekend.
Gentzler was also part of a 4x200 relay team that finished fourth with a time of 1:31.5 and a 4x400 relay team that finished fourth with a time of 3:28.55.
Nick Porter -- The 2016 PBL graduate was part of a Bradley University distance medley team that finished first with a time of 10:01.72 at Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Championships in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished third in the high jump with a leap of 5-3 1/4 for Monmouth College at the Midwest Conference Meet last weekend.
Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate tied for fourth place with a leap of 1.35 meters in the high jump for Greenville College's women's track and field team at the Principia College Invitational last weekend in Elsah.
Porter also finished fourth with a leap of 4.68 meters in the long jump and fourth with a jump of 9.18 meters in the triple jump.
Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished seventh in the one-mile run with a time of 4:22.52 for Augustana College in the CCIW Indoor Championships Saturday at Kenosha, Wisconsin. Wilkerson also finished seventh in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:46.79.
Tyler Rubarts -- As of Saturday, the 2014 PBL graduate has 29 kills, four digs and three blocks for Augustana College's men's volleyball team.
Kellyn Maynard -- The former PBL girls basketball standout had eight points and three steals for Illinois Central College in a 74-56 win Saturday over South Suburban. In a 97-36 win over Augustana's junior varsity team, Maynard scored 12 points.
Jonny Walder -- The former PBL baseball standout hit 1-for-4 with an RBI for Lincoln Land Community College in a 6-5 win Friday over Kishwaukee. Walder scored two runs in a 10-7 loss to Kishwaukee on Saturday.
Luke Fitton -- The 2017 PBL graduate pitched two innings for Olney Central College in a 9-5 victory last Wednesday over Union College, striking out four batters and walking two while allowing three runs -- one earned -- on two hits.
Andrew Zenner -- The former PBL baseball standout pitched three innings for John A. Logan College in a 3-0 loss Thursday to Parkland College, striking out six batters and walking one while allowing one earned run on one hit.
Corey Fox -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball standout is coaching a Limestone College women’s basketball team that is 23-4 as of Saturday.
